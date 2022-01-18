Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs to Present A COUPLE OF SWELLS at Act II Playhouse

Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA has announced that Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs are now onstage in a new comedy cabaret, "A Couple of Swells."

Braithwaite and Childs co-wrote and are starring in "A Couple of Swells," with Musical Direction and piano accompaniment by Owen Robbins. "Jen Childs is my favorite comedy stage partner," said Braithwaite, "when we're writing we never stop laughing and we love bringing that fun and energy to our audiences." The show title is a nod to the film, "Easter Parade" with its legendary Irving Berlin score, and the pair honors iconic comedy couples from radio's Don Ameche and Frances Langford in "The Bickersons," George Burns and Gracie Allen in "The Burns and Allen Show" and the golden age of American television variety shows with the hilarious sketch, "Computer Date" that originally starred Carol Burnett and Jack Weston, and the "I Hate You" married couple routine made famous by Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Comedic interludes are delivered by Owens at the piano, and featured is a hysterical set from the original Braithwaite and Childs characters, "T.B and Jenny," performing from the deck of a Love Boat-style cruise ship lounge.

"A Couple of Swells" runs for 20 performances now through Jan. 30. "Jen and I collaborated in early 2020 on "Together Again For the First Time" and are excited to be back onstage with a new show," continued Braithwaite. He added, "We continue to observe our safety procedures and patrons have been both grateful and helpful in making sure everyone feels comfortable here at the Playhouse." Single tickets start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat., 2PM - 6PM. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available. Subscriptions are also available.

"A Couple of Swells" is written and performed by Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs. Owen Robbins is Musical Director and Accompanist.

Tony Braithwaite is in his 10th season as Artistic Director at Act II Playhouse, having most recently appeared in "Really Good Tidings" at Act II. Tony has worked in and around Philadelphia since 1995 - as an actor, director, writer, teacher and comic - at 1812 Productions, Arden Theatre Company, People's Light and Theatre, Mauckingbird Theatre Company, The Kimmel Center, Delaware Theatre Company, Hedgerow Theatre Company, Montgomery Theatre, Bucks County Regional Performing Arts Center, and both the PA and Philadelphia Shakespeare Festivals, among others. Braithwaite is a 13-time Barrymore Award nominee, a 4-time Barrymore M.C. and a 3-time Barrymore winner, including wins for "The Big Bang" and "The Story of My Life" (both at Act II). For 27 years, Braithwaite has also served as Director of Dramatics at his beloved alma mater, St. Joseph's Prep.

Jennifer Childs is the Producing Artistic Director for 1812 Productions. For 1812 she has created over 25 original works of theater including The Carols, To the Moon, It's My Party: The Women and Comedy Project, and the annual political humor show This Is The Week That Is. Her solo shows, Why I'm Scared of Dance and I Will Not Go Gently have been performed across the country.

Owen Robbins is a freelance Musical Director, pianist and vocalist. In addition to serving as Musical Director and accompanist for Tony and Jen in "Together Again for the First Time," "Let's Pretend We're Married," "Let's Pretend We're Famous," and "On the Road Again" at Act II Playhouse, Robbins has musically directed and accompanied shows for 1812 Productions at the Prince, Plays and Players and Adrienne Theaters, and for the Arden Theatre, Walnut Street Theatre, and Montgomery Theatre.

Alex Dakaglou is the Sound Designer, and James Leitner is the Lighting Designer.

Braithwaite added, "Comedy collaborations are a joy to create and we felt it was time to bring a cabaret back to the Playhouse. I'm honored to be onstage with the amazingly talented, and very funny, Jen Childs."

Act II Playhouse is committed to creating and producing new, classic, and contemporary plays and musicals that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting in a venue whose intimacy draws audiences and actors into dynamic interaction. Act II is committed to theatrical work that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998 and in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the third Artistic Director in the Company's history. The Company has received 39 Barrymore nominations and six Barrymore Awards, two in 2010 for Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical (Tony Braithwaite & Jim Stanek in The Story of Life) and the Independence Foundation Award for Outstanding New Play, Bruce Graham's Any Given Monday (a co-production with Theatre Exile). Act II also received the 2006 Charlotte Cushman Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play (Susan Riley Stevens in Bad Dates), the 2005 Best Actor in a Musical Award (Tony Braithwaite in The Big Bang), the 2004 Outstanding Lighting Design Award (James Leitner, Mary's Wedding), and the 2003 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play Award (Kraig Swartz in Fully Committed, a co-production with Philadelphia Theatre Company).

Watch the trailer below!