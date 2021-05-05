The Philly POPS Joins Legendary Tenor Andrea Bocelli For One-Night-Only Holiday Performance

The Philly POPS announced a new holiday performance alongside world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli on December 8, 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center.

This performance marks the third time that the POPS has performed with the world's most beloved tenor for his holiday tour. The performance will include his famous arias, crossover hits, and stirring love songs.

A multifaceted talent, Bocelli has released multiple studio albums and collaborations, and he has also performed in numerous operas. Recently, Bocelli performed a live-streamed concert on Easter in his Music For Hope performance from the Duomo cathedral in Milan. Bocelli also lent his voice on the One World: Together at Home concert, televised around the globe. On his latest album, Sì, Bocelli collaborated with pop stars Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Josh Groban on original material-including the song "Fall on Me," featuring a duet with his son Matteo Bocelli.

Bocelli is best known for his songs "Con Te Partirò," "The Prayer" (with Céline Dion), and "Because We Believe." In addition to Philadelphia, Bocelli will also perform in St. Louis, MO, Pittsburgh, PA, and Detroit, MI.

Andrea Bocelli in Concert: Presented by The Philly POPS - Wednesday December 8, 2021 at 8pm, tour sponsored by Stifel.

More info, VIP seating information, and tickets are available at www.phillypops.org/bocelli.