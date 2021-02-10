Stove and Tap Debuts In West Chester This Weekend

Stove and Co. Restaurant Group partners Justin Weathers and Executive Chef Joseph Monnich announce the grand opening of Stove and Tap Wesy Chester this Thursday, December 11, 2021 at 4:00pm at 158 West Gay Street, West Chester. Stove and Tap West Chester represents the third location for the award-winning and celebrated Main Line and Suburban restaurant brand that has won numerous accolades including Best of Philly and Best of the Main Line.

The sprawling 6,000 square foot restaurant and bar will open with indoor dining at 50% capacity - which is approximately 70 seats to start out of the gate. Inside, guests will find a warm, comfortable and rustic Americana vibe featuring contrasting woods, Pennsylvania inspired decor, a stylish 46 feet long bar, and high and low top socially distanced seating. Monnich and his culinary team will fire up American classics, modern gastropub fare and scratch-made cuisine. For the first time ever, Stove and Tap will offer Monnich's take on pizzas using the on-site pizza oven.

Opening services during this coming weekend are 4:00pm to 9:00pm this Thursday and Sunday, and 4:00pm to 10:00pm Friday and Saturday. Regular hours will be Sunday to Thursday, 4:00pm to 9:00pm, and Friday and Saturday, 4:00pm to 10:00pm.

For more about Stove and Tap, call (484) 999-0922, or visit http://www.stoveandtap.com/. Reservations are now live on Open Table. Stove and Tap West Chester will launch with dinner, take-out, indoor dining and legal cocktails to go - with delivery, lunch, weekend brunch and outdoor seating to follow in coming weeks and months.

"We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Stove and Tap West Chester - our third Stove and Tap location and fifth new restaurant for Stove and Co. Restaurant Group," said Weathers. "Chef and his culinary team will bring our signature and beloved American classic favorites plus modern gastropub fare to a new area of the Philadelphia suburbs. We have been working on Stove and Tap Malvern since 2019 and faced some big set-backs during the pandemic. After all the challenges and nearly a year delay we are ready to rock and roll and we can not wait to get to know our neighbors and new patrons. We pride ourselves on being a great destination for food, drink and quality service - and we hope to become an active member of our new community.



The Stove and Tap brand focuses on fresh, local and delicious ingredients that delivers a product tailored for the community it serves. Scratch made American classics and chef driven dishes drive a seasonal menu, craft cocktails, great American wines, and a beer list that highlights local and nationally celebrated brews.

Weathers said, "At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality."

Moving forward, with this third Stove and Tap, Weathers explained that each location will have a slightly different menu based on the building, equipment and community needs. Some main staples and Stove & Tap signature dishes will cross-over. Also, the level of community involvement will differ and be unique to the community that the restaurant is located in.

Weathers explained, "Stove and Tap in Lansdale focuses on elevated comfort food and our big American classics, and Malvern was our first location that features our big hits on the menu plus woodfire smoke house comfort cuisine. For West Chester, look for your Stove and Tap favorites and elevated comfort food, but a menu leaning more towards modern gastropub fare."



Executive Chef Joseph Monnich, who formerly helmed the kitchens at Parc and The Dandelion, and who is known for Al Pastor, The Bercy and the original Stove and Tap, will oversee the culinary team. Stove and Tap Malvern will feature an all scratch kitchen that uses seasonal ingredients to highlight American classics. Menu will include gluten free and vegetarian options.