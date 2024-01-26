SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour

17x GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark will continue to tour through this spring including newly confirmed headline shows at Birmingham's The Lyric Theatre, Atlanta's Variety Playhouse, Wilmington's Brooklyn Arts Center, Charlottesville's Jefferson Theater and Alexandria's The Birchmere among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the spring dates will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, January 30 at 10:00am CT with general on-sale following Friday, February 2 at 10:00am CT. Full details can be found at www.brandyclarkmusic.com/tour.

Clark composed the music and lyrics for the hit new musical comedy, Shucked, with her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally.

The upcoming performances add to a landmark year for Clark, who is nominated for six awards at next weekend's 66th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Americana Album (Brandy Clark), Best Americana Performance (“Dear Insecurity” feat. Brandi Carlile), Best American Roots Song (“Dear Insecurity”), Best Country Song (“Buried”), Best Country Solo Performance (“Buried”) and Best Musical Theater Album (Shucked).

Clark will also perform during the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony on February 4, which will stream live starting at 3:30pm ET on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube page, as well as at the MusiCares' Person of the Year benefit gala on February 2. The nominations follow Clark's self-titled album, which was produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and features Clark's most personal songwriting to date (Warner Records, stream/purchase here).

Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, the record landed on several “Best of 2023” lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Los Angeles Times, Variety, Forbes and The Tennessean and is now available on special edition vinyl—order HERE. In celebration of the new music, Clark was recently featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where she performed “Dear Insecurity” with the host and sat down for an interview, and also performed on “CBS Saturday Morning” and NBC's “TODAY.”

Reflecting on the new album, Clark shares, “This album is a return home to me in many ways. Musically it's the rawest I've been since 12 Stories and maybe even rawer. When Brandi and I sat down and talked about working together, one thing that really intrigued me was her saying ‘I see it as your return to the northwest.' (Since the two of us are both from Washington state). That comment inspired so much for me. It took me back to where and how I grew up. ‘Northwest' and ‘She Smoked In The House' were both a result of that early conversation. Working with another recording artist on this project was such a gift that I didn't even know I needed and changed the way I want to write songs and make records moving forward. My hope is that anyone who hears this album will feel the heart that I put into every note of it.”

Carlile adds, “Brandy is one of the greatest songwriters I've ever known. And I feel like I now know exactly who Brandy Clark is through the portal of this singular brilliantly written album. When I heard the songs for this album, they took me back to the first time I heard Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. I was thinking about Tom Petty, The Pretenders, Kim Richey, Sheryl Crow, Shelby Lynne and the soul of 90s Americana before it had a name.

Brandy's voice is like a friend you've had your whole life the second you hear it. I know I'm not alone in feeling this way. This is her moment. This is the one. Sometimes an artist only gets one shot at an album like this in their life. This is the time Brandy has chosen to reveal herself to the world as an artist and a woman and I was blessed beyond measure to be the person she trusted to support and facilitate that swan dive.”

In addition to Clark and Carlile, the album also includes special guests Derek Trucks and Lucius as well as Matt Chamberlain on drums, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, Dave Palmer on piano, Jedd Hughes on guitar, Kyleen King on viola, Josh Neumann on cello, Sista Strings (aka Monique and Chauntee Ross) on cello and violin, Steve Fishell on pedal steel and Jay Carlile on background vocals and harmonica.

Clark is one of her generation's most respected songwriters and musicians. In addition to writing songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the GRAMMY-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow,” Clark has released three acclaimed albums of her own including 2020's Your Life is A Record.

The album landed on best-of-the-year lists at Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety and more and led NPR Music to call her, “a storyteller of the highest caliber,” The New Yorker to declare, “No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is” and Slate to proclaim, “one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre).”

BRANDY CLARK CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, February 2 at 10:00am CT

March 1-8—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise

March 14—Phoenixville, PA—The Colonial Theatre*

March 15—Stroudsburg, PA—Sherman Theater*

March 16—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall*

March 17—Waterville, ME—Waterville Opera House*

March 19—Fall River, MA—Narrows Center for the Arts*

March 21—Northampton, MA—Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity*

March 22—Homer, NY—Center for the Arts of Homer*

March 23—Pittsburgh, PA—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall*

March 26—Cleveland, OH—Music Box Supper Club*

March 27—Columbus, OH—The Athenaeum Theatre*

March 28—Cincinnati, OH—The Ludlow Garage*

March 29—Louisville, KY—Bomhard Theater*

April 11—Little Rock, AR—The Hall

April 12—Philadelphia, MS—Ellis Theater

April 13—Hattiesburg, MS—Saenger Theater

April 16—Birmingham, AL—The Lyric Theatre

April 18—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre

April 19—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

April 20—Macon, GA—Capitol Theatre Macon

April 23—Wilmington, NC—Brooklyn Arts Center

April 24—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater

April 25—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere

April 27—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest

*co-headline with Hayes Carll