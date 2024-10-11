Quintessence Theatre Extends Martin Crimp's CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quintessence Theatre just announced it is adding five more performances of Martin Crimp’s diabolically hilarious and heartbreaking adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring Philadelphia’s J Hernandez in the titular role. This blockbuster play, considered one of the world’s one hundred greatest plays, has audiences cheering with the Philadelphia premiere of Crimp’s contemporary translation, and will now close on October 27.

Reserved tickets start at $50, and multiple discounts are available, including day-of RUSH tickets for $10. Premium seats are available starting at $60. Tickets, discounts, event details and information are available at www.QTGREP.org. Quintessence is located 7137 Germantown Ave. Patrons can call the Box Office at 215-987-4450, email at BoxOffice@QTGREP.org, or in-person at the Box Office Mon-Fri, noon - 5PM, at the Sedgwick Theater, located at 7137 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19119.

“Quintessence was founded to bring the classics to today, and this contemporary remix of Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac is Quintessence at our very best,” says Producing Artistic Director Alexander Burns. “Bridging the history of 1640s France, with the panache and swashbuckling of Rostand’s 1890s melodrama, and spicing it up with Crimp’s cutting contemporary poetry and wit, Quintessence’s Cyrano is a theatrical feast for all ages. Unlike any Cyrano you’ve seen, with an all star ensemble, J Hernandez is unforgettable as the long nosed poet swordsman, and we are excited to delight our audiences with Rostand’s timeless ode to romance and poetry for an additional week through October 27.”

The beloved pioneer of panache, Cyrano de Bergerac, is a celebration of the power of language. Roxane loves the beautiful-bodied but dim-witted and inarticulate Christian. Cyrano is a genius with words and a masterful swordsman but his long nose makes him embittered and fearful to profess his love. So instead of fighting, Cyrano offers Christian the use of his poetry in order to win Roxane’s affection with more than just looks, and a powerful and often hilarious love triangle is set in motion. Through spoken word, slam poetry, raps and rhymes, this Cyrano breaks out into contemporary culture and becomes instantly recognizable as a man trapped by love and the worth of beauty.

The extension schedule is:

Thursday, October 24th at 7 pm

Friday, October 25th at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 26th at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 27th at 3 pm

Events during this production include: Special Guest Convo (Oct. 13), Industry Night (Oct. 17), and Teen Night (Oct.18).

Returning Quintessence Theatre artists are Lee Thomas Cortopassi as Ligniere, Janis Dardaris as Leila Ragueneau, Gabriel Elmore as Valvert, J. Hernandez as Cyrano, Daniel Chase Miller as Christian and Kelechi Udenkwo as Le Bret. Making their Quintessence debuts are Erica Lynn Bridge as Roxanne, Tim Dugan as De Guiche, Liam Gerard as Montfleury, and Laiah Westlyn as Marie-Louise. All other roles will be played by the Ensemble.

Quintessence Founder and Producing Artistic Director Alex Burns is Directing and is the Set Designer for the production. The additional creative team comprises Sydney Dufka as the Costume Designer, John Burkland as the Lighting Designer, Ian Rose as the Fight Choreographer, and Tom Carman as Composer. Stormy Lambert is the Production Stage Manager.

Playwright Edmond Rostand (1868 - 1918) a neo-romantic playwright and poet, was a frequent collaborator with actor Sarah Bernhardt, and also wrote Les Romanesques, which was adapted to the 1960 musical comedy The Fantasticks, and presented by Quintessence in 2023.

Playwright Martin Crimp’s Attempts on Her Life established his international reputation. Other works include In the Republic of Happiness, The City, The Country, The Treatment, No One Sees the Video and Play with Repeats. His many translations of French plays include works by Genet, Ionesco, Marivaux and Molière. Quintessence has previously produced Crimp’s translations of Molière’s The Misanthrope and Ionesco’s The Chairs.

