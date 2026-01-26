 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: James Ijames' GOOD BONES at Arden Theatre Company

The production recently extended, adding six additional performances.

By: Jan. 26, 2026

All new photos have been released from the Arden Theatre Company's Philadelphia Premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames' Good Bones. The production recently extended, adding six additional performances. The production, which begins previews on January 22, now runs through March 15. Check out the photos below!

Good Bones offers a candid, human perspective on gentrification, redevelopment, and the ripple effects these changes have on neighborhoods, families, and long-standing community ties.

The production follows Aisha as she returns to the neighborhood where she grew up. This time, working alongside developers tasked with “revitalizing” the area. When residents learn that Aisha is connected to a controversial plan to bring a major sports arena to the community, tensions rise, exposing fears of displacement, erasure, and the loss of a neighborhood’s history and identity.

Akeem Davis brings a deep connection to both the playwright and the Arden to the production. A Philadelphia-based, award-winning actor and director, Davis has appeared in numerous Arden productions, including The Mountaintop (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.), King Hedley II (King Hedley II), Intimate Apparel (George Armstrong), The Lehman Trilogy (Mayer Lehman), and A Doll’s House (Krogstad), earning the Barrymore Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor. His work as a director continues to expand his artistic impact in the region, most recently directing A Raisin in the Sun at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. 

The productions stars Newton Buchanan (Travis), Taysha Marie Canales (Aisha), Walter DeShields (Earl), and Kishia Nixon (Carmen).
 

Photo Credit: Ashley Smith, Wide Eyed Studios

Photos: James Ijames' GOOD BONES at Arden Theatre Company Image
Taysha Marie Canales and Walter DeShields

Photos: James Ijames' GOOD BONES at Arden Theatre Company Image
Taysha Marie Canales and Kishia Nixon

Photos: James Ijames' GOOD BONES at Arden Theatre Company Image
Newton Buchanan and Taysha Marie Canales

Photos: James Ijames' GOOD BONES at Arden Theatre Company Image
Cast

Photos: James Ijames' GOOD BONES at Arden Theatre Company Image
Taysha Marie Canales and Walter DeShields




Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos