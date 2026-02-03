Photos: First Look at THE NET WILL APPEAR at Bristol Riverside Theatre

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production photos have been released for THE NET WILL APPEAR, a touching and gently humorous play by Erin Mallon, currently on stage at Bristol Riverside Theatre, now running through February 22, 2026.

The Net Will Appear follows Bernard, a lonely man seeking nothing more than a quiet moment on his rooftop with a drink in hand. But when his spunky 9-year-old neighbor, Rory, discovers him there, solitude quickly gives way to connection. As their unexpected friendship unfolds, two eccentric souls—one young and bursting with curiosity, the other older and longing for calm—begin to learn from one another in surprising and meaningful ways. Filled with humor, heart, and moments of deep connection, The Net Will Appear is a touching reminder that friendship can blossom in the most unlikely places.

Richard B. Watson returns to BRT in the role of Bernard, marking another exciting chapter in his long-standing relationship with the theatre. Watson recently closed Everything Beautiful Happens at Night at Capital Stage in Sacramento, CA, and is well known to BRT audiences for his performances as Ralph in A Christmas Story: The Play and Colonel Jessep in A Few Good Men. His extensive New York theatre credits include Devil’s Disciple at Irish Repertory Theatre, Serendib at Ensemble Studio Theatre, and Venus Flytrap at Active Theatre. Watson’s film and television credits include P.S. I Love You, Art = (Love)², The Blacklist, FBI: Most Wanted, Mozart in the Jungle, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Delocated, and Onion Sports Network.

Making her BRT debut as Rory is Madeleine Julien, a bright and talented 9-year-old from Queens, NY. Madeleine proudly embraces her Nigerian and Haitian heritage and brings boundless energy, heart, and spunk to the stage. She loves school—especially physical education—excels in gymnastics and is developing her love of music through piano studies. Beyond the arts, Madeleine enjoys giving back by helping care for her neighborhood flower garden.

The understudy for the production is Melaniya Ramsay, an accomplished 11-year-old performer whose talents span dance, theatre, and film. Melaniya recently starred as Young Cora in the short film Corra Eat Your Spaghetti and appeared in commercials for Ulta Beauty and KIDZ Bop ’25.

The creative team for The Net Will Appear includes set designer Britton Mauk, lighting designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, costume designer Linda Bee Stockton, and sound designer Eliana Fabiyi.

The Net Will Appear is currently performing at Bristol Riverside Theatre, located at 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007.

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin