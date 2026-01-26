Chris’ Jazz Café Marks Valentine’s Day And Mardi Gras With Special February Events

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chris' Jazz Café is presenting two holiday-themed evenings in February, celebrating Valentine’s Day on Saturday, February 14, and Mardi Gras on Tuesday, February 17, at its Sansom Street location.

On February 14, vocalist Joanna Pascale appears with her band for two Valentine’s Day performances at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The engagement features trumpet player John Swana, pianist Josh Richman, bassist Madison Rast, and drummer Dan Monaghan. Chef and owner Mark DeNinno has created a Valentine’s menu available in conjunction with the performances.

Ticket options for Valentine’s Day include general admission with an à la carte menu priced at $50, a dinner-and-show package including a three-course meal for $120, and a VIP dinner-and-show package with stage-front seating for $140.

Mardi Gras festivities take place Tuesday, February 17, with Hoppin' John's Soul-Fried Brass Band returning for a Fat Tuesday performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. The evening includes a parade-style entrance by the band through the surrounding blocks before taking the stage. General admission is $15.

The Mardi Gras lineup features Matt Cappy on trumpet, cornet, and flugelhorn; Tony Gairo on saxophones, clarinet, and flute; Randy Kapralick on trombone; Lou Fuiano on saxophones; Brian Cox on tuba and bass saxophone; Alex Ayala on piano and keyboards; Frank Velardo on guitar and banjo; Mike Hood on bass and arrangements; Glenn Cowan on drums; and vocalist Chelsea Stanell.

Tickets for both events are on sale now. Beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included. Select performances are also available via streaming on the venue’s YouTube channel.

Located at 1421 Sansom Street, Chris’ Jazz Café is Philadelphia’s longest continuously operating jazz club, presenting live jazz performances Tuesday through Saturday.