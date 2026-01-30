2026 STRING BAND SPECTACULAR Comes To Lincoln Financial Field This Weekend

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association (PMSBA) has announced details for the 2026 String Band Spectacular, the official judged competition event for the String Band Division, taking place Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field.

The event was created to ensure that Philadelphia’s String Bands receive a full competitive showcase after extreme weather conditions on New Year’s Day made it unsafe to proceed with the judged portion of the Mummers Parade. While String Bands performed during the parade, damage to props and safety concerns led to the postponement of competition scoring.

Doors will open at 1:00 p.m., with the event beginning at 2:00 p.m. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026.

“This event allows us to properly showcase the extraordinary work, musicianship, and creativity of the String Bands in a safe and professional environment,” said PMSBA President Sam Regalbuto. “The String Band Spectacular ensures that this historic competition is presented at the level of excellence our performers, supporters, and the City of Philadelphia expect.”

The Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus will open the 2026 String Band Spectacular by performing the National Anthem. More than 50 chorus members will take the field at 2:00 p.m. to kick off the event.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus to the String Band Spectacular,” Regalbuto said. “Having more than 50 chorus members open our day at Lincoln Financial Field with the National Anthem is a powerful and meaningful way to begin this historic event.”

PGMC Artistic Director and Conductor Mike Semancik added, “The Mummers and String Bands are a 125-year-old tradition and a historic part of our city’s identity. This is the first time PGMC has joined with the Mummers through song, and we are honored to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.”

The 2026 String Band Spectacular will be broadcast at 8:00 p.m. on WDPN-TV (MeTV2) and streamed via WFMZ-TV platforms, including its website and streaming applications.

The broadcast and stream will not air live.

2026 String Band Spectacular

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Time: Doors at 1:00 p.m. | Event begins at 2:00 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Entrance: Xfinity Gate

Parking: Complimentary parking available in Lot K on a first-come, first-served basis; additional sports complex parking available for purchase

Lincoln Financial Field’s clear bag policy will be enforced. Guests may bring one clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a small clutch bag not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”.