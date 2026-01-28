Noël Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT Takes The Stage At Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department continues its 2025-26 season with Noël Coward's mischievous comedy, "Blithe Spirit".

When a novelist invites a medium to his home for a séance as research, things go hilariously wrong-summoning the ghost of his first wife and turning married life upside down.

This production is directed by Kelly Minner-Bickert and features a talented cast of young actors. Design credits include: Set and Lighting Design by Ellen Schmoyer, Costume Design by Amy Handkammer, Sound Design by Carlo Acerra and Kirk Longhofer, and Props by Brett Mathews.

This delightful supernatural comedy of manners promises sparkling wit, unexpected twists, and laugh-out-loud moments for audiences of all ages. Minner-Bickert shares: "'Blithe Spirit' really is a masterwork in the genre. We chose the play not only because we know it's a crowd pleaser, but for the benefit of our student actors, who through this process grow exponentially in developing their comic timing, delivery and character development."

Show times include: evening performances on January 30 & 31 at 7 PM and a matinee performance on February 1 at 2 PM. Tickets are $14 Adult, $8 Student/Child and can be purchased at CharterArts.org or at the door.

"Blithe Spirit" by Noël Coward is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

ABOUT THE CHARTER ARTS THEATRE DEPARTMENT:

The Charter Arts Theatre Department offers a pre-professional training program for high school-aged performers. The goal is to provide students with the skills they will need to move on to competitive college programs as well as professional theatre experiences.

Classes are designed to encourage students to create imaginative and compelling characters, to regard their voices and bodies as creative instruments, to expose them to theatrical literature and to instill in them a sense of respect and professionalism for the art form that will stay with them throughout their lives.

ABOUT THE LEHIGH VALLEY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS (Charter Arts):

Charter Arts is an audition-based public charter school, funded by Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars, that provides a comprehensive curriculum for high school students, grades 9-12, who have a dedicated passion for the creative or performing arts. Students major in one of seven artistic areas: Dance, Instrumental Music, Literary Arts, Production Arts (film & technical theatre), Theatre, Visual Arts, or Vocal Music.

An award-winning, nationally recognized institution, Charter Arts' rigorous curriculum fosters both academic and artistic excellence for its students. The school's impressive Advanced Placement (AP) exam statistics, Keystone Exam statistics, SAT scores, prestigious artistic accolades, and graduation rate, are testaments to the outstanding education that Charter Arts provides.

Prospective students and families who are interested in learning more about the theatre program and the school can request a tour or contact the school's admissions office. Visit charterarts.org for more information.