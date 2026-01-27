BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY to be Presented at Lantern Theater Company

Lantern Theater Company will continue its 2025/26 season with the Philadelphia premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage. Guest director Brett Ashley Robinson leads an ensemble cast including Kash Goins, Taylor Mitchell, and Ebony Pullum, as well as Lantern newcomers Tariq Kanu and Cookie Diorio. Blues for an Alabama Sky runs Thursday, February 12 through Sunday, March 15, 2026, at St. Stephen’s Theater in Center City Philadelphia.

Harlem, 1930. The music is hot, and change is in the air. Angel is a talented singer looking for her big break, and her friend Guy wants to design costumes for Josephine Baker. When a southern stranger enters their lives, will he help them reach their dreams or destroy them? Pearl Cleage's drama of the Harlem Renaissance is mesmerizing, inventive, and soulful.



“Blues for an Alabama Sky is a play about the resilience of dreams and the gift chosen family,” said director Brett Ashley Robinson. “I am excited to direct this hilarious heartbreaking play about friendship and hope that takes place during arguably America’s most glamorous period: Harlem Renaissance.”



Lantern Theater Company will explore the multiple worlds of Blues for an Alabama Sky on its Lantern Searchlight on Medium, available online at lanterntheater.org/searchlight. Articles will be published throughout the production’s run, including background on the play, its themes, and behind-the-scenes conversations with the artists.

