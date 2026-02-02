Gay Play Club To Launch Inaugural Flamboyance Awards In Philadelphia

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gay Play Club will present the inaugural Flamboyance Awards on Monday, March 9 at Deep End Studios in Philadelphia. The new awards program is dedicated to recognizing original performance work created in Philadelphia across dance, nightlife, performance art, and theatre.

The Flamboyance Awards have been created to address the absence of a consistent awards platform honoring locally developed performance work in the city. The event will celebrate works conceived, designed, and performed by Philadelphia-based artists during the 2025 calendar year, coinciding with the city’s 250th anniversary.

The ceremony will be hosted by drag performer Biddy Bee and will include live performances, award presentations, and a post-ceremony dance floor. Nominations were collected through an open nomination process, with nominated artists set to be announced in advance of the event.

Gay Play Club describes the awards as an effort to recognize what it refers to as a “New Philly Aesthetic,” highlighting the distinct styles and approaches emerging from the city’s performance community. The Flamboyance Awards will honor artists and creative teams whose work reflects and reshapes Philadelphia’s contemporary performance landscape.

EVENT INFORMATION

Flamboyance Awards

Monday, March 9

7:00 p.m.

Deep End Studios

1313 S. 33rd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are available via Eventbrite.