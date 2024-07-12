Photos: First Look At Town & Country's Production Of Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everybody's got the right to be happy! Stephen Sondheim's musical ASSASSINS opens on the Town & Country Players stage on Friday, July 12th. Take a first look at the production with this gallery of production photos.

The show opens at Town & Country Players on Friday, July 12th and runs through Saturday, July 27th.

Assassins lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in a one-act historical "revusical" that explores the dark side of the American experience. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

The cast includes Chris Serpico (The Proprietor), Leon Czolgosz (Keith Beecham), Jack Prisco (The Balladeer), John DiFernando (John Wilkes Booth), J. Ryan Harmer (Giuseppe Zangara), Casey Lynch (John Hinkley Jr), Jim Moore (Sam Byck), Jason Herbert (Charles Guiteau), Stephanie Weidner (Sarah Jane Moore), Erin Markham (Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Mark Kate Prisco (Emma Goldman) and Joe Greger (David Herold). Rounding out the ensemble is Jennifer Ahr, Elizabeth Susswein, A.J. Thompson, Gerry Hehir, and Cory Brooks.

ASSASSINS was written by John Weidman, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Town & Country's production is directed by Nancy Ridgeway and produced by Annamarie Hughes and Nancy Vanderzwan, with musical direction by Joe Nappi.

To buy tickets, visit www.townandcountryplayers.org, call (215) 348-7566, or stop by the box office at 4158 York Road Buckingham, PA 18912.

Photo Credit: Jessica Briggs Photography

John DiFernando, Jason Herbert, and J. Ryan Harmer and the cast of Assassins

Chris Serpico

Cory Brooks, Mary Beth Prisco and the cast of Assassins

Erin Markham & Casey Lynch

Jim Moore

Keith Beecham, Jen Ahr, Cory Brooks, Joe Greger, Elizabeth Susswein, Mary Beth Prisco, and A.J. Thompson

Jack Prisco

