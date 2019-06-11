Photo Flash: MARJORIE PRIME Explores Memory, Aging, And Grief At Langhorne Players

Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill continue their 72nd season with the elegant, elegiac finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Marjorie Prime. Written by Jordan Harrison (Orange is the New Black), Marjorie Prime is set in the age of Artificial Intelligence, and 85 year-old Marjorie, a jumble of disparate, fading memories, has a handsome new companion: a "Prime" who's programmed to feed the story of her life back to her.

The carefully-constructed story of Marjorie's life is dictated by her daughter, Tess, and son-in-law, Jon, a retired couple with issues of their own that have surfaced over the course of Marjorie's decline in health. As the boundaries of humanity and technology are crossed, Jordan Harrison's haunting play asks us what we would choose to remember and what we would forget, if given the chance. This wondrous new drama is a lyrical meditation on memory, aging, and forgiveness.

Marjorie Prime is presented by Langhorne Players through special arrangement with Samuel French. John Boccanfuso directs, with Carole Mancini as Marjorie, Tami Amici as Tess, Jack Bathke as Jon, and Christopher Lapinski as Walter.

Performances run June 7 through June 22: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 3:00pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, and a special Wednesday performance on June 19 at 7:30pm with a cast/creative Q&A session to follow. Performances take place at the historic Spring Garden Mill (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road) in Newtown, PA. Tickets may be reserved by calling (215) 860-0818 or purchased online at www.langhorneplayers.org





