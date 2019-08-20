Photo Flash: Get A First Look At ALWAYS... PASTY CLINE at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse continues its 80th Anniversary Season with a crowd-pleasing tribute to the county music singer, Patsy Cline, and her unlikely friendship with a Houston housewife, Louise Seger, in "Always...Patsy Cline." Directed by David Galligan, the musical previews August 9 with an official opening performance on Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 pm and performs through September 7.

Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler recently announced details on the casting and creative team of "Always...Patsy Cline," following the success of "Mamma Mia!" the highest grossing production in the Playhouse's 80-year history.

"We are thrilled to have Sally Struthers back at the Playhouse where she last delighted audiences in the world premiere of 'Clue,' and excited to welcome her co-star, the extraordinary Carter Calvert, who has played Patsy Cline all over the country to great acclaim. They are led by my old friend, David Galligan, who just moved East from Los Angeles where he directed many shows and stars like Rita Moreno, Tyne Daly, Gladys Knight, and Sally Struthers. In New York City audiences know him from his work on Blame It On the Movies and Life on the Pink Carpet starring Leslie Jordan," says Robyn Goodman, Executive Producer.

The production will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 pm (plus an additional matinee performance Tuesday, September 3 at 2:00 pm), Wednesdays at 2:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm. The opening performance will be held Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 pm.

Single tickets to "Always...Patsy Cline" are on sale now. Tickets range from $60 - $85. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. Season ticket packages for the 2020 and 2021 season will be available soon. Some performances have limited availability. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You