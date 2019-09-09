Philadelphia's Arden Theatre Company Announces Residency With Teatro Del Sol

Arden Theatre Company is pleased to announce a residency with Teatro del Sol. Teatro del Sol's mission is to preserve the Latin tradition of telling stories by producing and presenting new, contemporary, and classical Latin theatrical works for Filadelfia's diverse communities. During the 2019-20 season, the Arden will house Teatro del Sol's GOOD CUBAN GIRLS from September 28 through October 13, 2019 at the Bob and Selma Horan Studio Theatre.

GOOD CUBAN GIRLS, written by local Cuban American playwright Iraisa Ann Reilly, follows Marisol, who is left to choose between her family and her future, harboring a secret that may cause her grandmother's instantaneous death. The play is a coming of age story that navigates the first generation American struggle for cultural preservation in the face of exile.

Arden Producing Artistic Director Terrence J. Nolen noted, "We are excited to be partnering with Teatro del Sol this coming season. I loved their production of LA GRINGA last year and am thrilled that they are producing the world premiere of Iraisa Ann Reilly's GOOD CUBAN GIRLS at the Bob and Selma this fall."

GOOD CUBAN GIRLS will be directed by José Avilés, who currently serves as Arden's Director of Education Outreach. He calls the play "a story about the strength of familial bonds, traditions and customs, of inheritance, and of the choices we must make as parents and as children."

"The weighted responsibility to hold on to culture as we face assimilation in exile and migration," he added. "The importance of keeping our families together to ensure that our humanity and identity live on beyond us. It is a spiritual contract we are born into. GOOD CUBAN GIRLS reminds us of this humanity and to hold tightly on to it. In today's volatile world is not only imperative but key to our survival."

The season residency relationship is not dissimilar to the support the Arden received when they were in residence at the Walnut Street Theatre in 1988 and 1989. This is the third theatre that will be in residence at the Arden. The first was 1812 Productions in 1999, followed by GoKash Productions in 2017. The later relationship lead to the 2019 hit Arden production of 74 SECONDS...TO JUDGMENT, which was first staged during the 2017 residency.

Added Nolen, "The residency provided to us by the Walnut is one of the reasons the Arden established itself here in Philadelphia. It helped provide the visibility that allowed for us to connect with Philadelphia artists and audiences."





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You