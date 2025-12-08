PCS Theater To Present HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Donna Dougherty This Holiday Season

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PCS Theater will present a new staging of Hello, Dolly! from December 19, 2025 through January 4, 2026, with Donna Dougherty appearing in the title role. The production is directed and choreographed by Patrick Murray with music direction by Katie VanNewkirk, and the orchestra will be conducted by Barbara Newberry. The musical is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

HELLO, DOLLY!

Based on Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker, with a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, the production will feature a full ensemble and will run approximately two hours. PCS Theater will offer expanded matinee options during the holiday period, including weekday performances on Monday, December 29 and Tuesday, December 30. The venue is fully ADA accessible.

Dougherty says, “This little gem of a theater is about to revive my adventure in Yonkers and New York City, complete, of course, with dancing waiters. But such a production requires resources: dazzling costumes; breathtaking sets; perfectly-tuned musicians; and volunteers who give their hearts and souls. Ticket sales cover only a portion of the operating costs to bring our stories to life….”

In connection with the production, PCS Theater will launch “The Dolly Campaign,” an end-of-year fundraising initiative supporting the organization’s ongoing operations and capital needs.

Cast

Donna Dougherty will appear as Dolly Gallagher Levi, joined by Tom Covello (Horace Vandergelder), Robert Correas-Rivera (Cornelius Hackl), Jack McDonnell (Barnaby Tucker), Sammi Kuhl* (Mrs. Irene Molloy), Jane Haracz* (Minnie Faye), Geoffrey Pizzuto (Ambrose Kemper), Madeline Merinuk (Ermengarde), Catherine Callahan (Ernestina Money), Casey Lynch (Rudolph Reisenweber and others), Julie Zaffarano (Mrs. Rose and others), Will Bryan (Fritz and others), J. Tyler Atkinson (Stanley and others), and ensemble members Karla Bradley Manhard, Claire Gower, Tess Coary, Lauren Cusick, McKenzie Burgos, Gloria Rose, Felicia Capece*, Marissa Capuano, Kira Fecondo, Marissa Ritter*, Allie Kotch*, Rachel Olson*, Avery Forst*, Caitlin Naylor, Sarah Gorman*, Michael Bly*, and Isaac McHugh*.

Children’s ensemble: Maeve Moran, Vivienne Escoto*, and Harrison Simon*.

(*PCS debut.)

Ticket Information

Performances will run from December 19, 2025 to January 4, 2026, including multiple matinees throughout the holiday season. Tickets, priced $18–$31, are available at pcstheater.org. Early purchase is recommended.

