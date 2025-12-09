Philadelphia Artists’ Collective To Present INHERITORS By Susan Glaspell

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Philadelphia Artists’ Collective will present INHERITORS by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Susan Glaspell at the Community College of Philadelphia.

Directed by Abby Weissman, the production will bring Glaspell’s 1921 drama to a setting tied closely to its narrative: an academic institution grappling with questions of free expression, political pressure, and generational responsibility. The story centers on Madeline, granddaughter of the college’s founder, whose commitment to idealism collides with efforts to suppress student protest.

“It feels hard to make choices based on our personal values when we exist within unjust systems,” said Weissman. “Inheritors explores the challenge of living our ideals while in difficult circumstances, and reminds us that the actions we do (and don’t) take have wider significance for our communities.”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances take place at the Community College of Philadelphia, 1700 Spring Garden Street, Bonnell Building. Additional information is available through Philadelphia Artists’ Collective.

CAST

The cast features Kirsten Quinn (Grandma / Isabel), Jackson Purdy (Smith / Senator), Ethan Jovanovic (Silas / Ira), Benjamin Bass (Felix 1 / Holden), Justin Jain (Felix 2), Zachary Valdez (Horace / Emil), and Cassandra Alexander (Madeline).

PRODUCTION TEAM

Directed by Abby Weissman, the production team includes Production Manager Hunter Smith, Costume Designer Becky Wetzel, Lighting Designer Nick Wacksman, Set/Props Designer Sarah Schunke, Sound Designer Nat Merrill, and Stage Manager Jamel Baker.

