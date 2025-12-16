CLUE National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Clue, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, will make its Philadelphia premiere on January 20 through January 25 at the Forrest Theatre.

Philadelphia area cast member Madeline Raube, from West Chester, Pennsylvania, will star in the role of 'Mrs. Peacock,' one of the suspects in the popular murder mystery.

"If you like your mystery sprinkled with comedy and a solid case of 'whodunit?', Clue is for you," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. "Premiering in Philadelphia as part of Ensemble Arts' robust Broadway season, this play takes the classic board game we all know and love and spins it into a whirlwind of secrets, suspicion, and spectacular comedic timing."

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Clue is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, it features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Jeff Human with hair, wig & makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Clue is associate directed by Saki Kawamura, with fight choreography by Robert Westley. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical. The Production Stage Manager is Jenna Wadleigh and the Company Manager is Laurence Christopher.

The Clue franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the 'Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 acquiring a passionate fanbase that continues to gain newcomers today.

Philadelphia Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CATS (Shawnee Playhouse) 17% of votes 2. INTO THE WOODS (The Milford Theater) 5.8% of votes 3. NEWSIES (Viviana Theatre) 3.9% of votes Vote Now!