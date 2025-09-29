Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute to Welcome Four Leaders To Board Of Trustees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute has appointed four leaders to its Board of Trustees: Gina Clark, Liesl Henderson, Dr. Nick Jones, and Jeffrey R. Rush.

Each new trustee brings invaluable expertise, leadership, and vision that will strengthen PYOMI's ability to fulfill its mission, using the pursuit of musical excellence to inspire character, discipline, commitment, and community for the 800+ diverse students the Institute serves annually across the Greater Philadelphia region.

"As we step into our 86th season, we are honored to welcome these distinguished community, civic, and business leaders to our Board of Trustees," said Louis Scaglione, President, CEO, and Music Director of PYOMI. "Their collective experience and passion will guide us in fortifying our heritage, expanding opportunities for our students, and ensuring that PYOMI continues to serve as a vital force for music education and community in our region."

New Trustees

Gina Clark serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Business and Communications Officer at AmerisourceBergen, one of the world's largest providers of global healthcare solutions. With more than 25 years of leadership across health care organizations, she has championed brand transformation, access to care, and operational excellence. "The work of PYOMI builds resilience and purpose in students' lives. I'm thrilled to support the Institute in creating opportunities that reach far beyond the concert stage."

Liesl Henderson is a seasoned communications executive with over 20 years of experience leading global teams at Fortune 50 companies, most recently serving as Vice President of Communications for Comcast's Technology & Product organization. She has also held key roles at Campbell Soup Company and Sony Corporation of America. A passionate advocate for the arts, Henderson also serves on the Ambassadors Board of the Barnes Foundation and is a lifelong musician herself. "Music has been a tremendous source of joy for me, and I'm inspired by PYOMI's mission to bring that same transformative experience to so many young people in our community."

Dr. Nick Jones brings nearly three decades of global experience in life sciences consulting, technology, and analytics, with leadership roles at IQVIA, ZS Associates, PwC, and now ConcertAI. As a leader, Dr. Jones also has a personal connection to PYOMI as the parent of a current violinist in the Institute. "PYOMI has shaped generations of young musicians, including my own son, not only with exceptional training, but with a sense of purpose, discipline, and belonging. It is an honor to give back to an organization that nurture the next generation of artists."

Jeffrey R. Rush is Senior Executive Vice President and Executive Market President of Fulton Bank, where he leads market strategy and collaboration across consumer, business, commercial, and wealth management services. With decades of financial leadership experience, Rush has dedicated his career to building strong communities through economic development and philanthropic service. "Supporting PYOMI means investing in the future of our community. These young musicians are developing the discipline, creativity, and confidence that will serve them for a lifetime."