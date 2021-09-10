Philadelphia Theatre Company Announces 2021-2022 Season and a Return To Live Theatre

Philadelphia Theatre Company is ready to welcome audiences back into the Suzanne Roberts Theatre for the return of live, in-person theatre. The 2021-2022 season will feature two world premiere plays, a Tony Award-winning play with soaring gospel and R&B music, and a chance for audiences to reawaken their senses.

The curtain rises again with The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle, a Co-World Premiere with the City Theatre in Pittsburgh. The comedy runs November 11 to December 5, 2021. The season continues in the new year with Tarell Alvin McCraney's NYC smash hit Choir Boy, set to run from February 18 to March 13, 2022. Choir Boy will be directed by PTC Resident Artist Jeffrey Page. The season concludes with the World Premiere of Madeline Sayet's solo show, Where We Belong, from April 15 to May 8, 2022.

PTC requires that audience members present proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the venue. PTC is also offering reduced capacity seating in its mezzanine for audience members who would like to take an additional precaution at the theatre. Subscriptions for PTC's 47th season will go on sale on September 16th online at www.philatheatreco.org or by phone at 215-985-0420. All shows are performed at PTC's home at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146. Connect on social with Philadelphia Theatre Company at @philatheatreco on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

"I have looked forward to this announcement for so long," said PTC Producing Artistic Director Paige Price. "There's an acting tool called 'sense memory.' Simply stated, it is the remembering by the five senses of the sensory impressions one experiences, which are stored in your subconscious. We invite audiences to reawaken their own senses, by remembering how they felt sitting and sharing theatre together. There is simply no substitute for live performances."

In addition to the three productions, PTC will also bring back See & Be Scene, early in 2022, to preview shows the company is considering for future seasons and to get the audience's feedback in real time. The re-vamped Terrence McNally Award was presented to Donja R. Love in the previous season, and the company will have a reading of his winning play What Will Happen to All That Beauty? in the upcoming 2021-2022 season. This fall, PTC will call for submissions for another round of the Terrence McNally Award.

"I have learned that there is no time like the present and so we are going to do new things this year, new plays, and we will hopefully have new faces among our most ardent fans," said Price. "To get through this difficult time, I kept my eye on the prize, and I imagined calling actors with offers, I imagined rehearsals, and then I imagined opening the doors to grateful audiences who just want to be transported- that's what keeps us going."

Subscriptions to the Philadelphia Theatre Company 2021-2022 season go on sale September 16. Three-show subscription packages will run from $72-114 per person. Subscriptions are available online at www.philatheatreco.org or by phone at 215-985-0420. Individual show tickets for The Garbologists will go on sale on October 15th. For those who want early access to discounted tickets, patrons can become sustaining members and support PTC with a $10 a month donation. PTC also continues its 10Tix program with the support of PNC Arts Alive, and this year, first responders, healthcare, and front line workers will receive special advance access to a reserved set of 10Tix for each performance as a thank you for their bravery and perseverance during the pandemic.