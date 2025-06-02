Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Expands Teen Offerings for 2025 Summer Circus Camp

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts (PSCA) has announced details for its 2025 Summer Circus Camp, which will run from June 16 to August 22 at the organization’s Mt. Airy campus. This year’s program introduces a new camp director, Charles (Charlie) Collins, and expands offerings for teen participants to include acrobatics, trampoline, and parkour.

Open to children ages 4–16, the camp offers week-long sessions grouped by age: Kinder (4–5), Junior (6–7), Youth (8–12), and Teen (13–16). No prior experience is required. Each session runs Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., culminating in a performance for families at the end of the week. Optional extended care is available for Junior, Youth, and Teen campers until 5:00 p.m.

Camp activities include instruction in aerial arts, juggling, acrobatics, tightwire walking, rolling globe, feather-balancing, and other traditional circus disciplines. Campers are guided by trained professionals and use the same equipment employed by working circus artists. Sessions are designed to build physical skills, teamwork, and confidence through creative movement and play.

New camp director Charlie Collins joins PSCA after working with the Trenton Circus Squad. In addition to his role managing after-school programs, Collins is an experienced instructor in acrobatics and parkour and has a background performing on the German Wheel. His leadership marks a new chapter in PSCA’s teen program, which will now include more advanced movement-based activities.

Camp sessions are held at PSCA’s Circus Campus, a 30,000-square-foot facility located in the former St. Madeleine Sophie Church. Activities take place indoors and outdoors, including in a 40-foot-high former sanctuary and adjacent gymnasium and green space.

Weekly tuition is $475 per camper, with extended care available for an additional $25 per day. Registration requires a $100 deposit per session.

For more information and registration details, visit www.phillycircus.com, email info@phillycircus.com, or call 215-849-1991.

