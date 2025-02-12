Philadelphia Premiere of INK & PAINT Comes to the Media Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pier Players Theatre Company will present the Philadelphia premiere of Ink & Paint at The Media Theatre. This is an original musical by Danielle E. Moore, running from March 7-9, 2025, in the Crystal Room at the Media Theatre. This semi-staged production is produced by Chelsea Cylinder, Artistic Director of Pier Players. Christian Ryan, Artistic Director of the Media Theatre is very excited to host Pier Players Theatre Company for this event.

Created by Danielle E. Moore, Ink & Paint is a new historical musical that follows the first women animators at Walt Disney Studios in the 1930s and 1940s—the studio's first “girl artists.” As they navigate a male-dominated industry in the shadow of global conflict and labor uprising, these four women show the impact of their art and the strength of friendship.

Ink & Paint is presented as part of Media Theatre's Story Series - a new initiative to bring new, untold, and/or distinctive stories into the Media Theatre's space—from world premiere plays to contemporary musicals and more.

Set in the golden age of hand-drawn animation, the wild, wisecracking women of Ink & Paint fight tooth, nail, and paintbrush for their place in history. But to this day, they are seldom recognized for their work. Through a fantastic, fully original score and insightfully written scenes full of laughter and heartbreak, Ink & Paint unlocks a truth about a studio that we all know and love. And, the musical is being presented just in time for Women's History Month.

“I'm so excited to be collaborating with the Media Theatre," said Chelsea Cylinder, Artistic Director of Pier Players, which staged three full productions in 2024, including a sold-out run of the hit musical The Angry Grammarian. "This past year, Pier Players has grown substantially, and we can't imagine a more perfect next step than to collaborate with one of Philly's top theatres. The Media Theatre has been incredibly welcoming and has been dedicated to supporting and uplifting our growing theatre company. We're thrilled to be a part of their Story Series, and we can't wait to share this musical with you."

Ink & Paint was first developed as a short, non-musical play and was selected for the Strongbox in the Park Festival (2021) and EAT's 2023 New Work Series, which was a Time Out New York Critics Pick. The full-length musical version of Ink & Paint was also a semi-finalist for Live & In-Color‘s 2023 incubator, and has since undergone substantial revisions. The piece recently completed a sold-out run in the Santa Monica Playhouse's Benefit Series, directed by Emmy Award-winner Stacey Weingarten, and was featured in the 2024 SheLA Festival.

