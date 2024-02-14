Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival To Present SHAKESPEARE FOR KIDS This Summer

A fun and interactive Shakespeare experience for children ages 4 to 10.

By: Feb. 14, 2024
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival To Present SHAKESPEARE FOR KIDS This Summer

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will present SHAKESPEARE FOR KIDS this summer, written by Erin Sheffield and directed by Matt Pfeiffer. Running July 24 to August 3 on the Main Stage.

A high energy one-hour production designed for children ages 4 to 10 to actively experience Shakespeare's vibrant language and characters. S4K activates imaginations and generates laughs for the entire family.

Using a combination of songs, puppets, and scenes from William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, S4K provides families with the opportunity to introduce children to Shakespeare in a welcoming, super kid-friendly environment.




Videos