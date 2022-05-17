Parks On Tap Announces Return To Water Works For Summer, Plus Travelling Series For Fall

Philadelphia's famous beer garden that gives back to city parks announces its return for the summer season. Parks on Tap will start their extended stay outside of the historic Fairmount Water Works (640 Waterworks Drive) on Friday, May 20, 2022.

For fans of the original traveling format, Parks on Tap will travel again starting August 31, 2022, hitting the road for five weeks highlighting five different Philadelphia parks. This hybrid model will offer the perfect blend of experiences for Philadelphia locals and tourists alike. When open, patrons will be able to enjoy sweeping riverfront views, fresh food, beers on tap, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages in a secure outdoor environment with comfortable chairs and clean restrooms.

Parks on Tap is family (and fido) friendly. Season hours for Parks on Tap at the Water Works location will be Wednesday to Friday, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 11:00pm, weather permitting.

Parks on Tap at Water Works celebrates Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19th, plus there will be special hours on Monday, June 20th from 5:00pm to 10:00pm in honor of the official City holiday of Juneteenth, and Tuesday, June 21st from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

Pride at the Park: Pride Day at Parks on Tap returns Saturday, June 18th, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

For 2022, all guests must sign-in prior to entry to access their free seasonal membership. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. Seating is first come, first served. For more information and directions, please visit www.parksontap.com.



"FCM Hospitality is excited to announce both a season-long location and the return of the traveling format so many patrons have been missing," said FCM Hospitality owner, Avram Hornik. "One of my all-time favorite locations is at Fairmount Water Works. This location is always a big hit with young families and neighbors. We love seeing all the familiar faces who visit every time we pop up behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. No matter which location you pick and are closest too, we invite you to come out, relax and enjoy the summer days ahead with our Parks and Tap family."



The summer-long Parks on Tap location outside the famous Fairmount Water Works (640 Waterworks Drive) offers riverfront views that are the perfect backdrop for day and night outings in the warmer weather. For its return, Parks on Tap rejoins the existing business community outside the Fairmount Water Works, including Cosmic Cafe, a farm-to-table organic cafe option for guests, and Wheel Fun Rentals, which offers family-friendly four-wheel multi-passenger surrey rides for sight-seeing along Boathouse Row.

For set-up, Parks on Tap is self-contained within roped boundaries, providing its own power, bathrooms, food and drink trucks, seating, shade and lights - all without use or dependency of existing park facilities. This means more money can be raised and make a direct impact on park improvements and future programming.



For seating, Parks on Tap does not offer reservations. All seating is first come, first serve. Parks on Tap is family and fido friendly. The beer garden is 21+ to enter. Children, families, and anyone under 21 are welcome to participate if they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who has legal identification. Alcoholic beverages must stay within the beer garden's fenced area. This is required for full compliance with PLCB code. All patrons will be asked to digitally sign in when visiting the park. Signing in and entry are complementary and can be done in advance by visiting parksontap.com/signin. Well-behaved dogs are welcome and must always be on a leash.



For food and drink, Parks on Tap will offer the casual fare and local brews that it has become known for. In addition to providing a variety of local craft beers, patrons can also expect wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages such as water, lemonade, and iced tea. A food menu is available for purchase at the Water Works location which highlights convenient grab and go menu items such as locally sourced wraps and snacks. The beer menu will include Mainstay Independent Brewing Company's Love Your Park Pale Ale. Love Your Park Pale Ale was originally created exclusively for Parks on Tap to help raise awareness for volunteering at loveyourpark.org.