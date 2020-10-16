Paper Doll Ensemble Presents A Virtual Cocktail Carnival!

This year, Paper Doll Ensemble is taking their yearly bash to the digital world on Saturday, November 14th at 7pm.

The evening will include never-before-seen content from their recent summer workshop, deleted scenes from Marry, Marry, Quite Contrary, magic by Lindsey Noel of Couple of Magicians, and a grand raffle prize worth over $250. Quizzo, a signature drink recipe, and more, all hosted by Philadelphia royalty, Miss Elaine. This is a night you won't want to miss.

Free to RSVP: https://forms.gle/JDtxyhQgmCJi4DpX8

About the Team:

Miss Elaine is an incredible drag star in Philadelphia, and a new addition to the Paper Dolls team! She is the Philly Drag Wars Cycle 9 winner, 1st alternate Miss Gay Philly, and describes herself as the "Headdress queen of Philadelphia living a Norma Desmond delusion." Check out her Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/its_miss_elaine/

Couple of Magicians is comprised of the dynamic duo, Francis Menotti and Lindsey Noel, who perform mind reading, mental-ism, and more worldwide! During this COVID outbreak, they have been doing weekly Facebook Live shows, custom corporate Zoom presentations, and private performances streamed right from their living room to yours.

