New Dates Added to TheaterWorksUSA's Tour of DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New dates have been added to TheaterWorksUSA's tour of Dog Man: The Musical. These newly announced venues join an impressive lineup that includes the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, the 2024 Regional Tony Award recipient, opening this Friday, September 27th. The tour will also make stops at the Studebaker Theatre in Chicago, the Curran in San Francisco, and the Paramount Theatre in Austin.

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt family adventure based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters. Recommended for ages 5+.

The show features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander. Original direction and choreography is by Jen Wineman. Tour direction and choreography is by Candi Boyd, and tour music direction is by Miriam Daly. Orchestrations are by Lloyd Kikoler, set design is by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design is by Heidi Leigh Hanson, original lighting design is by David Lander, and original sound design is by Emma Wilk.

Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, the latest book in the global publishing phenomenon published this past May, was the #1 bestselling book overall (children's and adult books combined) in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and was the #1 bestselling children's book in the U.K. Later this year, Scholastic will publish Dog Man: Big Jim Begins on December 3rd, followed by the highly-anticipated Dog Man movie from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures coming to theaters worldwide in January 2025.

The new tour dates go on sale Friday, September 27th. Fetch Tickets at DogManTheMusical.com:

Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre - Dec. 20

El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre- Feb. 1-2

Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theatre - Mar. 18

Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore - Mar. 22

Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center - Mar. 26

Schenectady, NY - Proctors Theater - Mar. 28-29

Buffalo, NY - UB Centre for the Arts - Apr. 5

Lexington, KY - Grand Opera House - Apr. 8

Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium - Apr. 19

Lowell, MA - Lowell Memorial Auditorium - Apr. 22

Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre - Apr. 25-27

Previously announced tour dates are:

Philadelphia, PA- The Wilma Theater- Sept. 26- Oct. 15

Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre - Oct. 18-19

Flint, MI - Whiting Auditorium - Oct. 22-23

Columbus, OH - Southern Theater (CAPA) - Oct. 26-27

Belleville, ONT - Empire Theater - Oct. 29

St. Catharine's, ONT - First Ontario Place - Oct. 30

Kitchener, ONT - Centre in the Square - Nov. 1

Hamilton, ONT - McIntyre PAC - Nov. 3

Chicago, IL - The Studebaker Theater - Nov. 8- Dec. 1

Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre - Dec. 4

Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre - Dec. 7-8

Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy - Dec. 10

Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theater - Dec. 19

Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center - Dec. 28-29

San Francisco, CA - Curran - Jan. 4-5

Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre - Jan. 11-15

New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater - Jan. 18-19

Richardson, TX - Eismann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations - Jan. 22

San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre - Jan. 25-26

Tyler, TX - UT Tyler Cowan Center - Jan. 28

Midland, TX - Wagner Noël - Feb. 26

Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts Center - Mar. 1-2

Denver, CO - Newman Center for the Performing Arts - Mar. 8-9

Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts - Apr. 11-12

Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater - Apr. 13-14

Additional dates to be added.

Comments