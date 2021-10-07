Montgomery County's Theatre Horizon Announces Return To Live Performances With Fall 2021 Programming

Theatre Horizon has announced their return to live performances with a series of 2021 programming that celebrates the community and the joy that comes from theatrical experiences. The company has worked hard to ensure the health and safety of audience members, artists, staff, and community members after 18 months of their Horizon at Home digital offerings.

"We are so excited to welcome guests back to our theatre in Norristown," notes Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "Thanks to the unwavering support of our audience members, artists, and incredible staff, we are able to celebrate the Horizon community this fall with two new offerings. We can't wait to safely see everyone at the theater."

Our Norristown Story Circles

Theatre Horizon continues work on one of their most ambitious projects to date: Our Norristown, a three-act play with original music by Philly based artist collective, ILL DOOTS, in collaboration with Norristown, PA residents engaged throughout the development process. In the summer of 2022, Theatre Horizon will present an outdoor show about, by, and for the people of Norristown. Building on the practices and aesthetics of The Public Theater's Public Works program, and the 30-year legacy of Cornerstone Theatre Company, Our Norristown will offer an original performance that is both rooted in community and commensurate with the high bar of artistic rigor set by its lead artists and Theatre Horizon.

This October, Theatre Horizon is looking for community members of Norristown to participate in the initial phase of the creative process by joining a series of Story Circles on Wednesday, October 20: 6pm-8pm or Saturday, October 23: 2pm-4pm. No theater experience is necessary. Those who live in, work in, or have roots in Norristown who are interested in participating can enroll at theatrehorizon.org, or by contacting email to Marisol@TheatreHorizon.org.

Theatre Horizon's Holiday Spectacular: A Celebration of Gathering

Theatre Horizon is thrilled to reopen the doors of their theater just in time for the holiday season with a curated evening of music, poetry, and much-needed laughter hosted by Philadelphia Theater icons, Brett Robinson and Alex Bechtel. Join Theatre Horizon for their first in-person production after nearly 18 months of virtual programming as beloved actors, musicians, and community members celebrate the holiday season with this original variety show. The Holiday Spectacular, directed by Bang-Jensen, will bring audiences back to Theatre Horizon to celebrate the community and a world in which we can gather once more.

Performances are Friday, December 10 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 11 at 3pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 12 at 3pm. Tickets are $25. A limited number of $2 tickets are available for Norristown residents (Norristown tickets must be reserved over the phone and require proof of a Norristown zipcode). Artist discounts will also be available.

Masks and Vaccine Requirement

In order to protect the health and safety of patrons, community members, and artists, Theatre Horizon joins Philadelphia Regional Theatres in requiring audiences to be fully vaccinated and masked throughout all performances of the Holiday Spectacular.

Audience members with a ticket must show proof of full vaccination, along with photo ID, when they enter the space. Accepted forms for proof of vaccination include any of the following in combination with a valid photo ID:

Electronic Copy

Photocopy Photo

Through the Bindle App

If an audience member is unvaccinated for health or religious reasons, please email tickets@theatrehorizon.org to discuss other options for entrance to the performance.

Additional Safety Measures

Theatre Horizon is following all CDC, state, and county requirements in regards to COVID-19. They have updated the theater's air ventilation system, using MERV-13 filters and increasing airflow from outside. The lobby has multiple sanitizing stations and the space will be cleaned thoroughly after each performance.

Theatre Horizon asks patrons who are feeling unwell, experiencing any COVID-related symptoms, or who have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 up to 14 days before a performance, to stay home. For this production, Theatre Horizon has adopted a flexible refund policy for those who are unable to attend due to COVID-related reasons.

For tickets and more information, visit theatrehorizon.org.