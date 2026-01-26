Opera Philadelphia Extends Contracts for Anthony Roth Costanzo and Corrado Rovaris

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Philadelphia has announced a decisive vote of confidence in its artistic and executive leadership, as the Board of Directors unanimously approved contract extensions for Anthony Roth Costanzo, General Director and President, and Corrado Rovaris, the Judy & Peter Leone Music Director, building on a remarkably dynamic period of artistic, financial, and institutional transformation.

With these extensions, Costanzo and Rovaris are now under contract through May 31, 2029. Costanzo's initial three-year term began June 1, 2024, and was originally set to conclude in 2027, the same date as Rovaris's prior agreement. The new contracts demonstrate a sustained commitment to making Opera Philadelphia a national leader not only in artistic ambition, but also in audience development, new business models, creative partnerships, and organizational stability.

In his first 20 months, Costanzo has overseen a reimagining of the company's operational and artistic trajectory. Within weeks of his arrival, Opera Philadelphia raised more than $7 million in gifts and pledges, resolving a budget shortfall, retiring accrued debt, and stabilizing the organization. The company closed the 2024-25 season with a $2.1 million surplus on its $11.1 million budget, even as it radically lowered barriers to entry through Pick Your Price, a ticketing model that makes every ticket available for $11. The initiative, the first of its kind launched by a major American Opera Company, brought thousands of new audience members into the opera ecosystem, resulting in a fully sold-out season during Costanzo's first year.

“The Board's unanimous decision reflects both confidence and gratitude,” said Charles C. Freyer, Chair of the Opera Philadelphia Board of Directors. “Anthony and Corrado have guided Opera Philadelphia through an extraordinary period of renewal—artistically, financially, and organizationally—and we are thrilled to extend their leadership as the company builds toward its next chapter.”

That momentum has extended beyond the balance sheet. In September 2025, Opera Philadelphia launched its first-ever major fundraising campaign, the 50th Anniversary “Opera, But Different” initiative, with a goal of raising $33 million over three years. With a view toward long-term artistic innovation, financial sustainability, and critical investment to ensure the future of major efforts like Pick Your Price, the campaign has raised $21 million to date.

“The incredible growth and change that has taken root at Opera Philadelphia is thanks to the partnership and vision of our amazing board, artists, staff, supporters, and audiences, new and old,” said Costanzo. “It is a privilege not only to lead this company, but to have an artistic soul mate like Corrado Rovaris by my side, reminding me at every turn how our passion for the art form can always lead the way.”

Equally significant has been the company's success in growing trust and alignment with its artists. Costanzo, a musician himself, recently brought to completion a collaborative negotiation process with its major unions, including the Orchestra and AFM Local 77, resulting in mutually beneficial agreements that reflect shared values around artistic excellence and institutional stability.

“The successful, collaborative completion of our agreements speaks volumes,” said Ellen Trainer, president of the Philadelphia Musicians' Union. “There was a true spirit of partnership at the table and a shared belief that Opera Philadelphia's future depends on both its artists and the institution thriving together.”