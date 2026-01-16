Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michael Marano - MOMENTS - Shawnee Playhouse



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Naomi Naughton - CATS - Shawnee Playhouse



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erik Simon - CATS - The Shawnee Playhouse



Best Dance Production

CATS - Shawnee Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Musical

Naomi Naughton - CATS - Shawnee Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Fuqua - A FEW GOOD MEN - The Milford Theater



Best Ensemble

CATS - The Shawnee Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robert Lozada - INTO THE WOODS - The Milford Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alvera Sylvester - INTO THE WOODS - The Milford Theater



Best Musical

CATS - Shawnee Playhouse



Best New Play Or Musical

THE BLUE WHALE - Shawnee Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Michael Guerriere - CATS - The Shawnee Playhouse



Best Performer In A Play

Michael Guerriere - A FEW GOOD MEN - The Milford Theater



Best Play

A FEW GOOD MEN - The Milford Theater



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jahn Kefa - INTO THE WOODS - The Milford Theater



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Dombrow - INTO THE WOODS - The Milford Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Guerriere - INTO THE WOODS - The Milford Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Darren Fouse - A FEW GOOD MEN - Milford theater



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - DCP Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

The Milford Theater

