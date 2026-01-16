 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michael Marano - MOMENTS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Naomi Naughton - CATS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Erik Simon - CATS - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Dance Production
CATS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical
Naomi Naughton - CATS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play
Joseph Fuqua - A FEW GOOD MEN - The Milford Theater

Best Ensemble
CATS - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robert Lozada - INTO THE WOODS - The Milford Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alvera Sylvester - INTO THE WOODS - The Milford Theater

Best Musical
CATS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical
THE BLUE WHALE - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere - CATS - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play
Michael Guerriere - A FEW GOOD MEN - The Milford Theater

Best Play
A FEW GOOD MEN - The Milford Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jahn Kefa - INTO THE WOODS - The Milford Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Dombrow - INTO THE WOODS - The Milford Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere - INTO THE WOODS - The Milford Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Darren Fouse - A FEW GOOD MEN - Milford theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - DCP Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
The Milford Theater

