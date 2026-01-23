PCS Theater To Present Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PCS Theater has announced its upcoming production of And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie, presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Performances will run February 6 through February 14, 2026.

One of the most celebrated mystery thrillers ever written, And Then There Were None draws audiences into a world of suspicion, secrets, and moral reckoning. Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they are unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate, for each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, fear takes hold and the killings begin. One by one, the guests are murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme about “Ten Little Soldier Boys,” leaving the survivors to question who among them will be next and whether justice or vengeance is driving the bloodshed.

Runs approximately two hours and contains mature themes including murder, psychological suspense, intense paranoia, moral dilemmas, suicide, and discussion of past crimes. The atmosphere remains tense and unsettling throughout, making the production most suitable for mature audiences.

The production is directed by Timothy P. Oskin, who brings sharp pacing and mounting tension to Christie's iconic story, allowing the suspense to build relentlessly as the mystery tightens its grip.

The cast features Susan Bolt as Emily Brent, Eric Crist as Rogers, Dena Daniel as Mrs. Rogers, Vince Fox as Anthony Marston, Thomas-Robert Irvin as William Blore, Glen Macnow as General McKenzie, Kevin McPeak as Dr. Armstrong, Amanda Pasquini as Vera Claythorne, Michael Steven Schultz as Justice Wargrave, Mike Sokolowski as Philip Lombard, and Chas Thomas as Fred Naracott.

Performances take place February 6 through February 14, 2026. Reserved seating ranging from $13-24. PCS Theater is committed to accessibility, and the performance venue is fully ADA compliant to ensure an inclusive and welcoming experience for all patrons.