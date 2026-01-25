Shawnee Playhouse to Present STEEL HEARTS: THE JOHN HENRY MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its 47th season, and Truth And Light Media, will present Steel Hearts: The John Henry Musical, from Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Directed by Taryn Gilbert, this electrifying, new, American musical brings folk hero, John Henry, to life in a story of love, hope, chains, and freedom.

Set in the South, this thrilling new musical follows a man who dares to dream bigger than the chains that tried to hold him, and stronger than the machine that tried to replace him. John lays down rail, finds love, and leads his crew toward a future they dared to believe in. His journey is the story of a people and of a nation. A sweeping love letter to the American Dream, John Henry proves the power of a heart of steel against any foe. This is the story our moment demands, now more than ever.

With an original, Indie-Gospel score that swings like steel on rail, Steel Hearts transforms John Henry into a living myth, forged from the dream of every soul who defied the storm. This bold, new American musical promises to raise the house to its feet, move in rhythm, and paint the legend of an American hero.

Performances are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7; 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8; and 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.