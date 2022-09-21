Michelle Obama Announces 'The Light We Carry Tour: In Conversation with Michelle Obama'

Live Nation and Crown, an imprint of Random House, announced Michelle Obama's live U.S. book tour events in support of her new, highly anticipated book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

Produced by Live Nation, the six-city U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre on November 15. The book tour will also make stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco, before wrapping December 13 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Monday, September 26, for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Verified Fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, September 28, at 10:00 AM local time.

Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets on a first come, first served basis. All tickets will be made available during the Verified Fan presale; any remaining tickets will be sold at the general public onsale beginning Friday, September 30, at 10:00 AM local time.

It is important to Mrs. Obama that her tour events are accessible to as many people as possible. That's why, in partnership with Live Nation, Mrs. Obama is giving away a select number of community member tickets in each market. Additional details are forthcoming.

An inspiring follow-up to her critically acclaimed, #1 bestselling memoir Becoming, former First Lady Michelle Obama's The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,will be released globally on November 15, 2022.

In this new book, Mrs. Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress. Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles-the earned wisdom that helps her continue to "become."

She details her most valuable practices, like "starting kind," "going high," and assembling a "kitchen table" of trusted friends and mentors. With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness.

Additional information about The Light We Carry is available at www.michelleobamabooks.com.

"I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, The Light We Carry. I'm looking forward to making some new connections-and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour," said Mrs. Obama.

"This book means so much to me-it's a collection of perspectives and practices I've used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I'll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can't wait to tell you more."

"Following the incredible success of her Becoming Tour, we are honored to be working with Mrs. Obama again to bring The Light We Carry Tour to live audiences across the US this fall," said Tara Traub, Live Nation's SVP of Global Touring. "We are thrilled to be part of helping her share the practices and new pathways she's created that have the power to create meaningful change and connect us to one another during difficult times."

The Light We Carry Tour: In Conversation with Michelle Obama 2022 Dates

Tuesday, November 15 - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

Friday, November 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Saturday, December 3 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Monday, December 5 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Saturday, December 10 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic

Tuesday, December 13 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

MICHELLE OBAMA served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Mrs. Obama started her career as an attorney at the Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin, where she met her future husband, Barack Obama.

She later worked in the Chicago mayor's office, at the University of Chicago, and at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Mrs. Obama also founded the Chicago chapter of Public Allies, an organization that prepares young people for careers in public service. She is the author of the #1 global bestseller Becoming and the #1 national bestseller American Grown. The Obamas currently live in Washington, D.C., and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.