Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; The Milford Theater Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michael Marano
- MOMENTS
- Shawnee Playhouse
12%
Zoe Mulzet
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
12%
Carter Reichard
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
8%
Angel D'Andria
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
8%
Jenny Lee Stern
- RAZZLE DAZZLE 'EM
- Bucks County Playhouse
7%
Deanna Mogianesi
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
6%
Chris Davis
- ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake
5%
Lucy Moore
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Jennifer Lear
- CINDERELLA
- Ritz Theatre Company
5%
Malana Wilson
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Chris Fitting
- BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS
- Touring
4%
Giovanni Marini
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
4%
Cristian Rodriguez
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
4%
Danny Murphy and Brendan Hamel
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
4%
Isabella Box
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
3%
Rick Reynolds
- DELCOBILLY
- Barnstormers Theater
3%
Laura Cilia
- HOLLIDAZZLE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
3%
Nicole Salerno
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
2%
Nella Hilden
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Naomi Naughton
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
22%
Ali Santos
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
9%
Morgaine Ford-Workman and Alyssa Wiltbank
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
7%
Ash Booth
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
6%
Matthew English
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%
David Arzberger
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
4%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
4%
Devon Sinclair & Jenna Williamson
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Jenna Eberhardt
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
3%
Marley Madding
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
3%
Jessica Sturm
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- PA Playhouse
3%
Carson Long
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
3%
Stephen Casey
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
3%
Lester Holmes
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Kira Stein
- ARCADIA
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%
Joseph Fuqua
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Mackenzie Lewis
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Joey Schubert
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
2%
Julianna Babb
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%
Gustavo Wons
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Jess Strum
- SIGIN IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania playhouse
1%
Joey Schubert
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Katie VanNewkirk
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Barnstormers Theater
1%
Shelli Pentimall Bookler and Tom Yenchick
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Erik Simon
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
19%
Kimberly May
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
6%
Adriana Stigliano Beers
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
6%
Madison Hart
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
5%
Annalise Settefrati
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
5%
Brian Sell
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
5%
Michelle Hediger
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
4%
Anne Hauck
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
3%
Barbara Beltz
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Todd Burkel
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania playhouse
3%
Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Muitmer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Asaki Kuruma
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Will Morris
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
3%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%
Kai Powell
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Matthew Hogeland
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Olivia Domaleski
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
3%
Nancy Ridgeway
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Kelcie Cosgrove
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Rigby Maiatico
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%
Todd Burkel
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- PA Playhouse
2%
Lucy Moth
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Players Club of Swarthmore
2%
Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Camilla Dely
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%
Cathy Zeller
- THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
1%Best Dance Production CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
30%FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
10%SIGIN IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
10%ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
9%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
8%GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
6%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
6%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts - The Sherman Theater
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
5%EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Naomi Naughton
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
20%
Joseph Ambrosia
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
7%
Brian Sell
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
4%
Matthew English
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%
Annie Hnatko
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
4%
Anne Marie Scalies
- THE WIZARD OF OZ, THE MUSICAL
- PCS
4%
Christina Breeman
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Brad Ogden
- TITANIC
- Town and Country Players
3%
Brandon Hanks
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
3%
Mackenzie Maula
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Leena Devlin
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Jonathan Shehab
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse - Bethlehem
3%
Morgaine Ford-Workman
- FOOTLOOSE!
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Darah Donaher
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Daniel Petrovich
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
2%
Rachel Fisher
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Kallie Cooper-Damon
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
William Sanders
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Stephen Casey
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Rachel Lutz
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Anthony SanFilippo
- ROCK OF AGES
- Players Club of Swarthmore
1%
Ryan Starczweski
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
1%
Bill Gilbertson
- 110 IN THE SHADE
- Footlighters Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Joseph Fuqua
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
25%
Midge McClosky
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
9%
Adam Newborn
- FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
8%
Abby Davis
- THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
5%
Colleen Algeo/Jane Spigel
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
5%
Jack Bathke
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
3%
Emily-Grace Murray
- THE PHILADELPHIA STORY
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Ashley Lora-Lee
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
3%
Josh Tull
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
- Old Academy Players
3%
Carter Reichard
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Amina Robinson
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Co.
2%
Sally Foster-Chang
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
2%
Thomas Rush
- THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
2%
Jessa Casner
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%
Ashley Teneza
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%
Caity Logan
- A RINGING OF DOORBELLS
- Town & Country Players
2%
Giovanni Marini
- WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Cameron Kunsman & Carter Reichard
- BULL IN A CHINA SHOP
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Paul Pride
- THE WORKER
- Town & Country Players
1%
Ray Thompson
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%
Debi Kierst
- 4000 MILES
- Langhorne Players
1%
Joshua Starczewski
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- FaceTime Theatre
1%
Joel Rosenwasser
- CROSSING DELANCEY
- Allens Lane Art Center
1%
Kayla Bowe
- THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
1%
Cat Miller
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%Best Ensemble CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
18%INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
5%NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight players
3%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
3%TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
3%OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts-The Sherman Theater
3%SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
3%THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
2%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%RABBIT HOLE
- The Stagecrafters Theater
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
1%LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
1%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robert Lozada
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
20%
Brandon Hanks
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
5%
Bill Algeo
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
5%
Brett Oliveira
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Holden Sysler
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
5%
Scott Monsees
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
4%
Andrena Wishnie
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
4%
Carl Link
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%
Krista Smith
- LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
3%
Chris Hnasko
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Chris Hnasko
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Bless Rudisill
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Abrham Bogale
- ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
3%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Bill Algeo
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
2%
Steve Hnatko
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
2%
Brett Oliveiro
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania playhouse
2%
Robert Lozada
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Scott Monsees
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Christopher Hnasko
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Ebony Burton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%
Tom Yenchick
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
2%
Harley Cooper
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Robert Lozada
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alvera Sylvester
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
16%
Bryan Scotton
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
12%
Amanda Haag
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- PA Playhouse
5%
Susan Den Outer
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
5%
Mark Urmson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
5%
Heidi New
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
4%
Todd Deen
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
4%
Deanna Badik
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
4%
Susan Den Outer
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
4%
Eileen Fields
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
3%
Amanda Haag
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%
Nicholas Conti
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Noelle Vallario
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Olivia Ruth
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Nick Conti
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Nick Conti
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%
Jake Collins
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%
Mel Nichols
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
2%
Denise Wisneski
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
2%
Thomas Fosnocht & Val Zvinyatskovsky
- KISS ME, KATE
- Quintessence Theatre
2%
Sandy Stalter
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Joe Perry
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
2%
Lucille DeMasi Kincaid
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Rob Diton
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Barnstormers Theater
2%
Raquel Garcia
- INTO THE WOODS
- Narberth Community Theatre
2%Best Musical CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
17%INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
6%NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
3%GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
3%FOOTLOOSE!
- Newtown Arts Company
3%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Players Club of Swarthmore
2%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
2%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%SHREK
- Civic Theatre
2%FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Music Mountain Theatre
2%LEADER OF THE PACK
- Bucks County Playhouse
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
2%THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%SIGIN IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania playhouse
2%Best New Play Or Musical THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
24%WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
12%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
10%THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
10%LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
6%THE BALLAD OF KING HENRY
- PCS Theatre
6%WISHING TO GROW UP BRIGHTLY
- Theatre Horizon
5%ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
5%PENELOPE
- Theatre Horizon
4%INK & PAINT
- Pier Players Theatre Company/Media Theatre
4%THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
4%PINKY PROMISE
- Paper Doll Ensemble
3%LIONS
- Lightning Rod Special
3%FELIPILLO
- Beacon Theatre
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
23%
Amanda Cutalo
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
4%
Jovon Barnes
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Alexis Leon
- SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%
Dorian Bean
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
2%
Allison Toth
- CHICAGO
- Main Street Theater
2%
Alyssa Moore
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Dakota Yates
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Serena Barone
- THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%
Brendan Baldwin
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
2%
Jane Vitelli
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
James Legette
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Hailey Lara
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%
Joseph Ambrosia
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Emily-Grace Murray
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
David Arzberger
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Carson Long
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
1%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- NCC Summer Theatre
1%
Malana Wilson
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
1%
Tricia (Curley) Clark
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
1%
Elizabeth Axler
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Music Mountain Theatre
1%
Shannon Felletter
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
1%
Gregory Kooker
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
Ryan Fogler
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
1%
Alicia Huppman
- INTO THE WOODS
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
1%Best Performer In A Play
Michael Guerriere
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
29%
Braden Dell'Aquila
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
15%
Yajaira Paredes
- LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
3%
AnnaLee Marine Paige
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
3%
Alyssa Steiner
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
3%
Taylor James
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
3%
Esther Vough
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Matt Johnston
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
2%
Josie O'Connell
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%
Zachary Lentz
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Angelina Canavan
- THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
2%
Emily-Grace Murray
- ROZ AND RAY
- Players Club of Swarthmore
2%
Margaret Wilson
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- PA Playhouse
1%
Cadence Bohdal
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Kelly Krieger
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Angelina Meehan
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%
Caitlin Davies
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%
Darwin Zehr
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROVE
- DCP Theatre
1%
Barbara Scanlon
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Colonial Playhouse
1%
Caity Brown
- AFTER THE BLAST BY ZOE KAZAN
- Langhorne Players
1%
Roseann Enwright
- THE WORKER
- Town & Country Players
1%
Morgan Petronis
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%
Lucy Fletcher
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
1%
Jules Gindraux
- COASTIE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Drew Seltzer
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
1%Best Play A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
30%THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
16%THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
5%FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
4%NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
4%POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
3%CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
3%THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
3%PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Colonial Playhouse
2%THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
2%BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%NOW AND THEN
- ActorsNET
2%THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre & The Drake
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
1%WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
- Town & Country Players
1%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- ActorsNET
1%THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
1%THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)
- FaceTime Theatre
1%4000 MILES
- Langhorne Players
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jahn Kefa
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
28%
Bill & Colleen Algeo
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
13%
Midge McClosky
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
9%
Brett Oliveira
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Tom Weber
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%
Anton Volovsek
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
3%
Wren Workman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Max Kubiak
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
3%
Chris Haig
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
David Sharper
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Chuck O'Neil
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Mickey Brown
- SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%
Chuck O'Neil Jr.
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
David Sullivan
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
2%
Jamie Bradley
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Brett Oliveira
- FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%
Harvey Perelman
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
2%
David Fischer
- HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Melissa Victor
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Dino Capone
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Barnstormers Theater
1%
Cat Milone
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%
Melissa Victor
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Jon Knapp
- PICASSO AT LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Dombrow
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
17%
David Krupski
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
13%
Seth Epstein
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
8%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
7%
Bill Algeo
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
5%
Adriano Shaplin
- ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake
5%
Liz Atkinson
- LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
5%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
4%
Steve Niles and Kira Stein
- ARCADIA
- Village Players of Hatboro
4%
Midge McClosky
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
4%
Chris Dombrow
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
3%
Larry Fowler
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Abrham Bogale
- ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
3%
Ryan Kadwill
- ROZ AND RAY
- Players Club of Swarthmore
3%
Paul Miletti
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%
Ryan Kadwill
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
3%
Don Otto
- INTO THE WOODS
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
2%
Caleb Flannery
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Dirk Marks
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Marcus Dominguez
- BOLEROS FOR THE DISENCHANTED
- PCS Theatre
1%
Caleb Flannery
- THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%
Dan Black
- THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
24%
Hayden Brown
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Productions
3%
Lauren Ralston
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
3%
Liam Griffith
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%
Olivia Stettler
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
3%
Alexis Goode
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Joseph Cutalo
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
2%
Johanna Gelbs
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
2%
Alyssa Moore
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Anthony Gaglione
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Alyssia Sims
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
2%
Ben Fried
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Dawn Sheppard
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
2%
Samantha Lipperini
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Maria Pfender Seifert
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
1%
Bri Rosa
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Liam McKernan
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Alyssa Wiltbank
- SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
1%
Brooke Harrsch
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
1%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Lydia Walker
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
alyssa weber
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
1%
Vanessa Ramos
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Cassidy Butler
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
Noah Shafer
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Darren Fouse
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Milford theater
26%
Marianne Dell'Aquila
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
16%
Alex Miller
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Milford theater
6%
Kris Tjornhom
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
5%
Ben Fried
- THE PHILADELPHIA STORY
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Isabelle Law
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Akeem Davis
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
2%
Tom Stone
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
2%
Bobby Riser
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%
Thomas Rush
- THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
2%
Skipper DeBlasio
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Meg Waldowski
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Kyle Hulehan
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
1%
Emily Ewig
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
1%
Chris DeWitt
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Kyra Lavine-Ertle
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Juliet Dunham
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Tiffany Peoples
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%
Christie Fischer
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
1%
Cheyenne Malfaro
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)
- FaceTime theatre
1%
Esh Ryans
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ActorsNET
1%
Sophia Senderov
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Sofia Barbour
- BULL IN A CHINA SHOP
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%
Danny Gleason
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
1%
Dan Black
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
27%SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
12%A CHRISTMAS WIZARD OF OZ
- Shawnee Playhouse
11%THE JUNGLE BOOK
- Shawnee Playhouse
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Players Club of Swarthmore
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stars of Tomorrow- Newtown Arts Company
7%THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG PRINCE
- Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
7%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
6%CAFE MURDER
- Classics for Kids- Newtown Arts Company
6%DARE TO DREAM
- Star of the Day
4%RAINBOW FISH
- Star of the Day
4%Favorite Local Theatre
The Milford Theater
21%
Shawnee Playhouse
17%
DCP Theatre
12%
Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%
Newtown Arts Company
3%
Town & Country Players
3%
Viviana Theatre
3%
The Ghostlight Players
3%
Langhorne Players
2%
Players Club of Swarthmore
2%
Rebel Stages
2%
Civic Theatre
2%
Star of the Day
2%
In2YouArts
2%
Old Academy Players
1%
Bucks County Playhouse
1%
Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Music Mountain Theatre
1%
SALT
1%
Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
1%
The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Peoples Light
1%
Relic Theatre Co.
1%
FaceTime Theatre
1%