Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Unveils Winter 2025 Concert Series

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Music Department will present its Winter 2025 Concert Series with two student performances featuring the school’s choral and instrumental ensembles. The Winter Choral Concert will take place on Monday, December 15 at 7 p.m., and the Winter Instrumental Concert will follow on Friday, December 19 at 7 p.m.

Winter Choral Concert – December 15

More than 120 student vocalists will perform under the direction of David Macbeth, Erica Dickson, and Talia Sheehan. The program will feature the 9/10 Choir, 11/12 Choir, Treble Choir, and Touring Choir in selections that span contemporary and classical repertoire, including works by Eric Whitacre, Elaine Hagenberg, John Rutter, and Ola Gjeilo.

The Touring Choir will present an excerpt from Handel’s Messiah, offering a preview of the ensemble’s upcoming community performance with the Concord Chamber Singers. All four ensembles will conclude the evening together with Christopher Alexander’s Laudate.

Winter Instrumental Concert – December 19

The Winter Instrumental Concert will feature the Charter Arts Wind Ensemble in a performance of Minnesota Portraits by Sam Hazo. The Percussion Ensemble will present two contrasting works, Starfall and Identity Crisis, incorporating unconventional instrumentation. The Orchestra will perform a mix of contemporary and seasonal selections, including Sleigh Ride, and the Guitar Ensemble will be featured in a pre-recorded performance.

Ticket Information

Tickets for each concert range from $8–$14 and are available at CharterArts.org. Performances will take place at Charter Arts, located at 321 East 3rd Street in Bethlehem’s Southside Arts District.

About the Charter Arts Music Department

The Charter Arts Music Department offers a curriculum in classical, jazz, and contemporary styles, with instruction from faculty specialists in brass, woodwinds, strings, percussion, piano, guitar, and voice. Students participate in large ensembles such as Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Latin Music Ensemble, Wind Ensemble, and Contemporary Music Ensemble, along with small instrumental and vocal groups. Vocal students train in classical art song, musical theatre, pop/contemporary, and singer-songwriter tracks.

About the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

Charter Arts is an audition-based public charter high school serving students in grades 9–12 across seven artistic majors: Dance, Instrumental Music, Literary Arts, Production Arts, Theatre, Visual Arts, and Vocal Music. The school is ranked #1 Best Charter High School in Pennsylvania and #1 Best Public High School Teachers in Pennsylvania in Niche’s 2026 Best Schools in America Rankings, and placed in the Top 10 Charter Schools in Pennsylvania in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025–26 Best Schools Rankings.

Prospective students and families may visit charterarts.org for additional information. Auditions for the 2026–27 school year will open soon.

