Mardi Gras Pop-Up Brings A Taste Of New Orleans To Philadelphia Starting This Weekend

Let the good times roll. Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, has announced the opening of Philadelphia's only Mardi Gras Pop-up Bar Experience starting January 26th through Fat Tuesday and until February 24th. The sites, sounds and tastes of The Big Easy come to Philly with a special limited-time pop-up - now celebrating its third year.

The delicious over-the-top King of Bourbon Street Milkshake, shimmering gold, green and purple King Cake Fries and the Dirty Rice, are back, and joined with the debut of their Po Boys, Donut Bread Pudding, Crawfish Mac N Cheese, Big Easy Burger, Jambalaya and more. The bar will be pouring the tasty and festive Bourbon Street inspired specialty cocktails they are known for. Cocktails will boast all the NOLA feels and come with masks, beads and other souvenirs and keepsakes.

The award-winning Christmas pop-up decorations from December have been entirely replaced by thousands of glittery beads, feathers, masquerade masks and other decor to transport you to Mardi Gras. New umbrella's hang from the ceiling and jazz instruments line the walls. The Decor includes the iconic giant gold, green and purple masquerade mask above the dining room, plus mini vignettes paying homage to some of New Orleans' most famous streets and destinations. The floor to ceiling transformation continues both inside the dining room and outside in the Craftsman Row Saloon illuminated with the colors of Mardi Gras on the entire building. For music, listen for a mix of Mardi Gras and New Orleans classics and staples, festive jazz and even some Mummers' favorite tunes.

Craftsman Row Saloon Mardi Gras Pop-up Bar Experience opens this Friday and runs through Fat Tuesday and into later February (extended this year by popular demand). Hours for this Mardi Gras season are Tuesday through Thursday, 4:00pm to 11:00pm (kitchen closes 10:00pm), Friday and Saturday, 12:00pm Noon to 12:00am (kitchen closes 11:00pm), and Sunday 12:00pm Noon to 11:00pm (kitchen closes 10:00pm).



"We are excited to bring our Mardi Gras Pop-Up Experience back to Philadelphia," said Vasiliki Tsiouris. "You can be the King of Bourbon Street with our over-the-top milkshake with real King Cake. It was great to bring the spirit of Bourbon Street and The Big Easy first to the scene and we have added more this year, all geared to totally envelope the senses with the sights, sounds and tastes of Mardi Gras."

Co-Owner George Tsiouris added, "The countdown to Fat Tuesday is on and we are gearing up for more fun and something truly special. We can't wait to welcome everyone back for this year's edition. After our most successful year ever for our Christmas Pop-Up, we wanted to continue the fun with something truly special and extravagant. We went even more over the top - this is the most elaborate and the most decor we have ever done for Mari Gras - we hope everyone enjoys this years experience!"



For the 4th Annual Mardi Gras Pop-Up Bar Experience at Craftsman Row Saloon, look for the following New Orleans inspired dishes and specials for the entire run through Fat Tuesday and through February 24th. Menu items below are available on top of the full menu of regular food and drink offerings. Look for a brand new section of Po Boys this year!



FOOD



Crawfish Mac and Cheese

Four cheese blend, crawfish tails, bread crumbs



New menu of Po Boys!



Shrimp Po Boy

Fried, lettuce, tomato, pickle, coleslaw, spicy remoulade, leidenheimer roll

Andouille Sausage Po Boy

Hot sausage, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, leidenheimer roll



Combo Po Boy

Fried shrimp & andouille sausage, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, leidenheimer roll



Fried Chicken

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, spicy remoulade, topped with fries, leidenheimer roll



Jambalaya

Cajun seasoned rice dish, chicken, andouille sausage



Muffaletta

South Philly hoagie, olive tapenade, onions JAMBALAYA - cajun seasoned rice dish, chicken, andouille sausage



Big Easy Burger

1 smash patty, 1 hot sausage patty, creole fried shrimp, french fries, american cheese, sauteed onions, remoulade



DESSERT

Donut Bread Pudding

Local vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

DRINKS



Over-the-Top Theme Milkshake

King of Bourbon Street

Milkshake with bassetts vanilla ice cream, king cake crumble and garnish, cinnamon, caramel drizzle, beads, festive sprinkles (boozy option also available).



Bourbon Street Inspired Specialty Cocktails



Hurricane

Muddled cucumber, Pimm's No.1 Liquor, lemon, ginger beer



Spicy Pimms Cup

Light rum, meyer's dark rum, grenadine, orange juice, lime juice, keepsake mask

Sazerac

Rye whiskey, peyhaud's bitters, donut simple syrup

Brandy Milk Punch

Brandy, heavy cream, vanilla, simple syrup



Voodoo Queen

Stateside vodka, blue curacao, grenadine, orange juice, cranberry juice

Coffee and Beignets

Vodka, kahlua, crème de cacao, buttershots, espresso



Chicory Collins

Gin, lemon, chicory



Classic Daiquiri

Rum, lime

Cajun Margarita

Tequila, jalapeno, triple sec, lime, pineapple

Shots

Grasshopper

Crème de menthe, crème de cacao, heavy cream

Hande Grenade

Vodka, gin, rum, Midori, pineapple, lime, souvenir skull



Louisiana Hot Honey Margarita

tequila, honey, hot sauce



King Cake Espresso Martini

vodka, baileys, fireball, coffee, cinnamon



Black and Gold

gin, pineapple, berries, lime



Show Me Your Beads, Hurricane

light and spiced rum, passionfruit, orange, grenadine



Voodoo 75

gin, lavender, lemon, sparkling rose



Bienville's Old Fashioned

whiskey black walnut bitters



Jazz Julep

rum, strawberry, muddled mint



On da Beat Grasshopper

vodka, amaretto, creme de menthe, half & half, chocolate



Bayou Breeze “shot”

vodka, passionfruit, peach, lime honey, keepsake shot glass



All of the above will be available on the full larger menu of comfort food staples with all of Craftsman Row Saloon's other dishes that include Dorito coated mozzarella sticks, award-winning burgers, and fiery buffalo mac-n-cheese loaded fries. As the perfect pairing with the shakes, the owners recommend also trying Donut Fried Chicken with glazed, bacon, american, maple syrup, and the Mac Daddy Burger with smashed patties that are smothered and dripping with mac and cheese on a martin's potato roll.



Craftsman Row Saloon is owned by brother-and-sister restaurateurs George and Vasiliki Tsiouris, co-owners of Midtown Village's popular Drury Beer Garden that currently features their beloved Greek cuisine with the Opa Pop-Up. Craftsman Row, located at 112 South 8th Street, is named for the hard-working artisans that comprise this area known as Jeweler's Row. Craftsman Row offers guests in a comfortable, neighborhood setting.



Since taking it over, the Tsiouris family has refreshed the space, a landmark for eating and drinking for 100 years, most recently known as Coco's, which opened in 1984. Respecting the building's deep history, the Tsiouris' chose to maintain specific aspects of its character, such as the original bar facade, marked by nameplates of Coco's regulars at each end. The nine booths, reupholstered in button tufted brown leather, and the 16 bar stools have been painted black to match the new distressed black hardwood floors that were installed. The ceiling is dark as well, brightened by light wooden beams that are now exposed. Five televisions positioned at various points of view will broadcast sports games and other events for those looking to root for their favorite local teams. Clever accents, including small, wooden faux taxidermy and modern campfire-style pendant lighting and sconces, are thoughtfully placed throughout the space, lending to the saloon vibe.



Craftsman Row Saloon

112 S 8th St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 923-0123



Reservations:

Call 215-923-0123 OR Visit Open Table - now live for this event!