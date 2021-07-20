MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE Announces Second Wave of National Tour Stops
Additional stops on the 2021-22 tour include Middletown, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Red Bank, NJ, as well as numerous cities in the south.
Alternaversal, the production company responsible for the critically-acclaimed TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000 on Netflix, today announced the addition of more cities on its nationwide tour of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour.
TOUR ROUTE
10/30/2021 York, PA The Pullo Center
11/2/2021 Cleveland, OH Mimi Ohio Theatre
11/4/2021 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
11/6/2021 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theater
11/7/2021 Washington, D.C. Warner Theater
11/9/2021 new Middletown, NY OCFS Arena
11/10 & 11/11/2021 Boston, MA The Wilbur
11/12/2021 New Haven, CT Shubert Theatre
11/15/2021 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater
11/16/2021 Kalamazoo, MI State Theatre
11/18/2021 new Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theater
11/20/2021 Detroit, MI Masonic Theater
11/21/2021 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall
11/23/2021 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place Theater
11/24/2021 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater
11/26 & 11/27/2021 Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre
11/28/2021 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre
11/30/2021 new Charlotte, NC Knight Theater
12/9/2021 new Madison, WI Overture Hall
12/11/2021 Chicago, IL CIBC Theatre
12/18/2021 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre
12/20/2021 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre
12/22/2021 Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/26/2021 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre
1/13/2022 new Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
1/15/2022 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House
1/16/2022 new Austin, TX The Paramount Theatre
1/18/2022 new San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center
1/19/2022new Houston, TX Cullen Theater at Wortham Center
1/22/2022 new Kansas City, MO Muriel Kauffman Theatre
1/26/2022 new Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
1/27/2022 new Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
1/29/2022 new Tampa, FL Ferguson Hall
1/31/2022 new Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
2/2/2022 new Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater
2/5/2022 new New York City, NY Grand Ballroom at Manhattan Center
2/6/2022 new Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts