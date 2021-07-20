Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE Announces Second Wave of National Tour Stops

Jul. 20, 2021  
Alternaversal, the production company responsible for the critically-acclaimed TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000 on Netflix, today announced the addition of more cities on its nationwide tour of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour.

Additional stops on the 2021-22 tour include Middletown, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Red Bank, NJ, as well as numerous cities in the south including Houston, TX; Austin, TX, Oklahoma City, OK; Durham, NC and Orlando, FL. For a complete list of currently available tickets and additional information, visit mst3klive.com.

TOUR ROUTE

10/30/2021 York, PA The Pullo Center

11/2/2021 Cleveland, OH Mimi Ohio Theatre

11/4/2021 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

11/6/2021 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theater

11/7/2021 Washington, D.C. Warner Theater

11/9/2021 new Middletown, NY OCFS Arena

11/10 & 11/11/2021 Boston, MA The Wilbur

11/12/2021 New Haven, CT Shubert Theatre

11/15/2021 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater

11/16/2021 Kalamazoo, MI State Theatre

11/18/2021 new Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theater

11/20/2021 Detroit, MI Masonic Theater

11/21/2021 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

11/23/2021 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place Theater

11/24/2021 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

11/26 & 11/27/2021 Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre

11/28/2021 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre

11/30/2021 new Charlotte, NC Knight Theater

12/9/2021 new Madison, WI Overture Hall

12/11/2021 Chicago, IL CIBC Theatre

12/18/2021 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

12/20/2021 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre

12/22/2021 Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/26/2021 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

1/13/2022 new Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

1/15/2022 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House

1/16/2022 new Austin, TX The Paramount Theatre

1/18/2022 new San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center

1/19/2022new Houston, TX Cullen Theater at Wortham Center

1/22/2022 new Kansas City, MO Muriel Kauffman Theatre

1/26/2022 new Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

1/27/2022 new Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

1/29/2022 new Tampa, FL Ferguson Hall

1/31/2022 new Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

2/2/2022 new Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater

2/5/2022 new New York City, NY Grand Ballroom at Manhattan Center

2/6/2022 new Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts


