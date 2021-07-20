MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE Announces Second Wave of National Tour Stops

Alternaversal, the production company responsible for the critically-acclaimed TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000 on Netflix, today announced the addition of more cities on its nationwide tour of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour.

Additional stops on the 2021-22 tour include Middletown, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Red Bank, NJ, as well as numerous cities in the south including Houston, TX; Austin, TX, Oklahoma City, OK; Durham, NC and Orlando, FL. For a complete list of currently available tickets and additional information, visit mst3klive.com.

TOUR ROUTE

10/30/2021 York, PA The Pullo Center

11/2/2021 Cleveland, OH Mimi Ohio Theatre

11/4/2021 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

11/6/2021 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theater

11/7/2021 Washington, D.C. Warner Theater

11/9/2021 new Middletown, NY OCFS Arena

11/10 & 11/11/2021 Boston, MA The Wilbur

11/12/2021 New Haven, CT Shubert Theatre

11/15/2021 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater

11/16/2021 Kalamazoo, MI State Theatre

11/18/2021 new Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theater

11/20/2021 Detroit, MI Masonic Theater

11/21/2021 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

11/23/2021 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place Theater

11/24/2021 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

11/26 & 11/27/2021 Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre

11/28/2021 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre

11/30/2021 new Charlotte, NC Knight Theater

12/9/2021 new Madison, WI Overture Hall

12/11/2021 Chicago, IL CIBC Theatre

12/18/2021 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

12/20/2021 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre

12/22/2021 Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/26/2021 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

1/13/2022 new Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

1/15/2022 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House

1/16/2022 new Austin, TX The Paramount Theatre

1/18/2022 new San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center

1/19/2022new Houston, TX Cullen Theater at Wortham Center

1/22/2022 new Kansas City, MO Muriel Kauffman Theatre

1/26/2022 new Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

1/27/2022 new Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

1/29/2022 new Tampa, FL Ferguson Hall

1/31/2022 new Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

2/2/2022 new Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater

2/5/2022 new New York City, NY Grand Ballroom at Manhattan Center

2/6/2022 new Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts