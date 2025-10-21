Lady Bunny to Launch National Tour BUNNY BUTCHERS BROADWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York's legendary drag icon Lady Bunny is hitting the road again-and this time, she's bringing Broadway down with her. In her brand-new national tour, Bunny Butchers Broadway!, the outrageous performer wields her trademark blend of dirty humor, fearless satire, and theatrical flair to skewer some of musical theatre's most beloved shows.

In this musical comedy extravaganza, Bunny takes her "knife (and mic)" to classics like Wicked, Dreamgirls, Mamma Mia!, Beauty and the Beast, and more, reimagining them through her hilariously subversive lens. "This show isn't political," Bunny insists, "but I have to poke fun when a billionaire can buy their way into the White House and cut social services for the rest of us non-billionaires."

Long before she became an international drag superstar, Bunny was a self-professed theater kid. "My father worked at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and when the university needed a child in shows like Oliver, Gypsy, or even Shakespeare, they'd cast me!" she recalls. "In The Winter's Tale, I played Prince Mamillius, who died in the first act. I HATED that!"

Drag, she explains, offered her the creative freedom she'd always craved. That sense of theatrical liberation now fuels Bunny Butchers Broadway!, a fast-paced blend of parody, stand-up, and biting cultural critique. Bunny transforms "Beauty and the Beast" into "Pussy and the Yeast," and rewrites "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" as "Don't Cry for Me, I'm On Tina"-a sly nod to crystal meth culture. She even includes an original "tribute" to Elon Musk, ensuring no cultural icon is safe.

The show also features jaw-dropping costumes by designer David Dalrymple, the fashion visionary behind looks for RuPaul and Bette Midler. "David's been dressing me since the '80s," Bunny says. "He's created all five of my looks in this show, and honey, they are spectacular."

Though Bunny's humor is famously filthy, Bunny Butchers Broadway! isn't without heart-or campy self-awareness. "Mainly, it's about how jealous I am of Jinkx Monsoon's success in Oh Mary! and Chicago," Bunny quips. "But it was typecasting for Jinkx to play Mama Morton. She was always having trouble with Roxxy... Andrews!"

In between showtune parodies from Cabaret, 9 to 5, The Cher Show, Frozen, and The Greatest Showman, Bunny takes aim at Ozempic culture ("Right now, I'm not on Ozempic to lose weight. I'm taking it to save money on food!") and the shifting state of queer nightlife. "I'm very glad that comedy clubs are booking drag acts now," she says. "Some beloved gay venues are closing, but the rise of drag in comedy spaces means we hams still have a home."

The tour will play select cities nationwide this fall, including a special performance at San Francisco's Oasis on November 24-marking Bunny's farewell to the beloved venue.

As for what's next, Bunny says she's ready for anything. "If Broadway producers come calling, I think I could pull off The Elephant Man! But until then, I'll be doing what I do best: making audiences laugh, cringe, and clutch their pearls."

November 9, 2025

7:00 PM

The Comedy Studio

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Cambridge, Massachusetts

November 10, 2025

7:30 PM

Helium Comedy Club Philadelphia

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Philadelphia, PA

November 11, 2025

7:30 PM

Helium Comedy Club St. Louis

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

St. Louis, Missouri

November 12, 2025

7:30 PM

Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Indianapolis, Indiana

November 18, 2025

7:30 PM

City Winery Pittsburgh

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

November 19, 2025

9:45 PM

Laugh Factory Hollywood

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Los Angeles, California

November 21, 2025

7:30 PM

Laugh Factory Covina

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Covina, California

November 23, 2025

7:00 PM

Laugh Factory San Diego

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

San Diego, California

November 23, 2025

9:00 PM

Laugh Factory San Diego

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

San Diego, California

November 24, 2025

7:00 PM

Oasis

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

San Francisco, California

November 25, 2025

7:30 PM

Emerald City Comedy Club Seattle

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Seattle, Washington

November 26, 2025

7:30 PM

Helium Comedy Club

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Portland, Oregon

December 3, 2025

7:30 PM

Cap City Comedy Club

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Austin, Texas

December 7, 2025

7:30 PM

Helium Comedy Club

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Buffalo, New York

December 10, 2025

7:30 PM

Wit's End Comedy Club Charleston

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

North Charleston, South Carolina

December 11, 2025

7:30 PM

Wit's End Comedy Club Charleston

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

North Charleston, South Carolina

December 14, 2025

7:00 PM

Goodnights Comedy Club

Bunny Butchers Broadway!

Raleigh, North Carolina