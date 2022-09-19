Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LES MISERABLES
Click Here for More on LES MISERABLES
LES MISERABLES National Tour is Coming to Philadelphia's Kimmel Cultural Campus in November

LES MISERABLES National Tour is Coming to Philadelphia's Kimmel Cultural Campus in November

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Miserables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

Philadelphia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  

Les Miserables

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Miserables, are currently on sale for its return engagement on Philadelphia's Kimmel Cultural Campus, November 2 through November 13, 2022 at the historic Academy of Music. This engagement is hosted by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization.

"Seen by over 130 million people in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Miserables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "Philadelphia also loves Les Miserables. We look forward to welcoming fans to the 12th presentation of this beloved musical."

Cameron Mackintosh said, "The phenomenon of Les Miserables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Miserables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of Les Miserables includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House," and many more. To date, Les Miserables remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd will return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,' respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Christina Rose Hall as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Christine Heesun Hwang as 'Éponine,' Gregory Lee Rodriguez as 'Marius' and Addie Morales as 'Cosette.' Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, J.T. Wood, and David Young.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of Les Miserables in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm, continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France, and Spain. It is currently on tour in the UK and Ireland, and a new tour of The Netherlands is set for early 2023 with further productions to be announced. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Miserables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland and costume consultant, Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathan Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The Les Miserables tour stage management team is led by Jack McLeod with Ryan W. Gardner and Claire Farrokh. The Les Miserables resident director is Richard Barth and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.

LES MISERABLES is part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2022-23 Broadway season, co-presented by The Shubert Organization. The subscription season also includes Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, SIX, A Soldier's Play, 1776, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and The Lion King. For information on the full Broadway season lineup, dates, and venues, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.

Connect with Les Miserables online at:

www.LesMis.com

Facebook: LesMizUS

Instagram: @LesMizUS

Twitter: LesMizUS

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. See www.kimmelculturalcampus.org for more information.

LES MISERABLES

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

November 2-13, 2022

Times Vary



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Arden Theatre Company Kicks Off 35th Anniversary Season With THE GLASS MENAGERIEArden Theatre Company Kicks Off 35th Anniversary Season With THE GLASS MENAGERIE
September 16, 2022

The Arden Theatre Company kicks off their 35th Anniversary season with a new staging of the beloved Tennessee Williams' classic, The Glass Menagerie. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Terrence J. Nolen, the production will play the F. Otto Haas Stage from October 6 - November 6, 2022.
Free Ice Cream Previews and More Announced For InterAct's 35th Anniversary SeasonFree Ice Cream Previews and More Announced For InterAct's 35th Anniversary Season
September 16, 2022

InterAct Theatre Company is bringing back concessions and much more for season 2022-23. Subscribers will receive a free ticket to bring a friend to a show (BUDDY PASSES). All patrons will receive a DINNING DISCOUNT at select restaurants.
Reimagined Production of EVITA Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This MonthReimagined Production of EVITA Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Month
September 13, 2022

The rags to riches story of one of the world’s most charismatic and controversial political figures receives a new look, in an exciting, intimate production at Bucks County Playhouse, September 23 – October 30.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.