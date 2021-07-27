Kimmel Cultural Campus Announces 2021/2022 Season

Kimmel Cultural Campus has announced the much-anticipated return of in-person performing arts across their venues: the Kimmel Center, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theater.

On Saturday, September 18, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Kimmel Cultural Campus will host a grand reopening event in Commonwealth Plaza to celebrate the start of the 2021-22 season and the reinvigoration of the darkened Avenue of the Arts. Entitled "ARTS LAUNCH 2021: A Return to In-Person Arts", arts organizations across the region are invited to participate in the festivities - to present information about their seasons, showcase performances, or to recruit staff and volunteers. Interested 501c3 organizations are encouraged to complete this form no later than close of business on Friday, August 6. This FREE event will feature a range of festivities, including performances, activities, demonstrations, and giveaways, and is presented in partnership with PNC Arts Alive.

"After 18 months of 'extended intermission', there are not enough words to describe how elated we are to safely welcome guests back to stand-up comedy, Broadway, jazz, family, and classical events," said Ed Cambron, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "Philadelphia is made stronger through artistic experiences that show us how we connect and that we are better together. With hundreds of events planned for this season, we honor and celebrate our diverse and resilient region's interests. During our closure, the generosity of our donors enabled us to continue to respond to the needs of our neighbors: lifting the voices in our community through our Digital Stage presentations; transforming our education programs to the online space; partnering with local charities for food and blood drives; serving as a polling place; and opening our doors as a peaceful resting place for protesters and police officers. We cherished these opportunities and are anxiously awaiting our next step: bringing our community together through the arts."

Along with the Tony® Award-winning Broadway productions previously announced, the 2021-22 season includes the return of fan-favorite shows in the Family Discovery Series, powerhouse musicians for the jazz season, a star-studded array of one-nighter events, and all-new material from renowned performers. Kimmel Cultural Campus Resident Companies - The Philadelphia Orchestra, Philadelphia Ballet, Opera Philadelphia, PHILADANCO, The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, and The Philly POPS - all return to the Campus, along with an array of rental engagements and events. Packages and select single tickets are on sale now!

"During our closure, we cancelled more than 1,100 events- effecting over 900,000 guests. Since announcing our reopening, however, we have seen record ticket sales, which tells us Philadelphia is ready to return to the live arts experience," said Crystal Brewe, Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communication at Kimmel Cultural Campus. "Committed to prioritizing guest safety, we partnered with 35 performing arts venues across the nation in an in-depth study that has not only informed the timing of our reopening, but the ongoing research, in tandem with guidance from health authorities, is also informing a rigorous set of health and safety guidelines."

"The Avenue of the Arts has missed the energy and excitement of the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Its reopening is a sign of the resurgence of the arts and cultural scene in Philadelphia," says Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director of the Avenue of the Arts. "We are thrilled to be a partner in the September 18th reopening event and can't wait to join in the welcoming of audiences back to Center City, and the Avenue of the Arts, to enjoy stellar performances, indulge in our restaurants, and stay in our hotels. After this most unwelcome extended intermission, we need the healing power of the arts to unite our community like never before!

This season showcases returning fan favorites and Philadelphia premieres the whole family can enjoy. Beloved author, comedian, and radio personality David Sedaris will share his new work and have the audience in stitches for An Evening With David Sedaris. Five-time Grammy® Award-winning jazz sensation Dianne Reeves brings her impressive vocals to a live audience. Go back in time to experience the world's most iconic band and celebrate the best of Abbey Road with Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles. Travel to Central Perk for a cup of coffee when everyone's favorite friend group takes the stage in the riotous theatrical satire: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody. Families take an adventure into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe to dance, sing, and share some laughs and lessons with Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!

The revolution returns with the Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. Philadelphia music and cultural icon Jerry Blavat, aka "The Geator with the Heater," makes his way back to the Kimmel Cultural Campus for another star-studded evening. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang will bring everyone's favorite holiday classic to life in the touring production, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage. Fans of The Princess Bride will receive a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the cult-classic film from star Cary Elwes in a moderated screening event, The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes. Emmy and Tony® Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth brings her powerhouse vocals back to the stage for a concert performance of her latest album, For The Girls. And John Mulaney, celebrated comedian and Saturday Night Live alum, takes Philadelphia by storm with nine shows!

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org. Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling 215-790-5883.

FAMILY DISCOVERY SERIES

Kimmel Cultural Campus' popular Family Discovery Series returns for another season of exciting family-friendly programming to inspire passion for the arts in a new generation. This season's lineup includes returning favorites, all-new productions, and reimagined classics with live performances from cherished characters. This season's series is generously sponsored by Dietz &Watson.

The 2021/22 season lineup includes: A Magical Cirque Christmas (November 20, 2021, Merriam Theater); Anastasia (November 23 - 28, 2021, Merriam Theater); A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage (December 4, 2021, Merriam Theater); STOMP (December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022, Merriam Theater); Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE! (January 15, 2022, Merriam Theater); Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! (The Musical) (January 23, 2022, Merriam Theater); Disney Princess - The Concert (April 12, 2022, Academy of Music); Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue (April 14-16, 2022, Academy of Music); and Wild Kratts Live 2.0 - Activate Creature Power (May 1, 2022, Merriam Theater). Additional details for individual shows are available below.

Tickets start at $15 per show and single tickets are on sale now.

BROADWAY PHILADELPHIA SEASON

The full 2021/22 Broadway season includes: Hamilton (October 20 - November 28, 2021, Academy of Music); Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles (October 29 - 31, 2021, Merriam Theater); Anastasia (November 23 - 28, 2021, Merriam Theater); STOMP (December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022, Merriam Theater); Pretty Woman: The Musical (January 4 - 16, 2022, Academy of Music); Hadestown (February 9 - 20, 2022, Academy of Music); Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (February 22 -27, 2022; Academy of Music); Rent: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour (March 4 - 6, 2022; Merriam Theater); Oklahoma! (March 8 - 20, 2022, Forrest Theatre); Waitress (March 29 - April 3, 2022, Academy of Music); Hairspray (May 16 - 22, 2022, Merriam Theater); To Kill A Mockingbird (July 12 - 24, 2022, Academy of Music); and Dear Evan Hansen (August 16 - 28, 2022, Forrest Theatre). Additional details for individual shows are available below.

Broadway Philadelphia subscription packages are available now. Single tickets are on sale now for select shows. Subscription packages include: Pretty Woman: The Musical, Hadestown, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Oklahoma!, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Broadway Philadelphia is presented collaboratively by Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization, with productions at the Academy of Music, Forrest Theatre, and the Merriam Theater.

JAZZ SEASON

Kimmel Cultural Campus' acclaimed jazz season returns for the 2021/22 season with a refreshing lineup of diverse artists. The 2021/22 season lineup includes: Django Festival Allstars (November 6, 2021, Perelman Theater); The Hot Sardines: Holiday Stomp (December 2, 2021, Perelman Theater); Bria Skonberg (January 13, 2022, Perelman Theater); Dianne Reeves (January 20, 2022, Merriam Theater); Laurin Talese (February 19, 2022, Perelman Theater); Arnetta Johnson (March 19, 2022, Perelman Theater); Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (March 24, 2022, Academy of Music); and Jazz in the Key of Ellison (April 14, 2022, Verizon Hall).

Tickets start at $25 per show and single tickets are on sale now.

2021/22 Season highlights are listed below in chronological order. The full season and detailed programs can be found at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org:

AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS

September 30, 2021, 8:00 p.m. • Academy of Music

Writer David Sedaris brings his signature sardonic wit and incisive social critiques to a live audience. For his latest tour, Sedaris highlights his most recent release, The Best of Me, and A Carnival of Snackery, available October 5, 2021.

The Best of Me is a collection of Sedaris' funniest and most memorable work. A Carnival of Snackery, a volume of diaries, will chronicle the years 2003-2020.

This show is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus in association with Innovative Arts & Entertainment.

JOHN MULANEY

October 1 - 9, 2021 • Academy of Music

John Mulaney is an Emmy award winning stand-up comedian and writer known for his Netflix comedy specials New In Town, The Comeback Kid and Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, as well as for his multiple hosting gigs for Saturday Night Live. As a writer for SNL, he created many characters, including Bill Hader's Stefon. Mulaney has also appeared in and created Netflix's John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, as well as the Broadway and Netflix productions of Oh! Hello, with costar and co-creator Nick Kroll. Mulaney has toured extensively as a comedian, selling out multiple shows at both the Merriam and the Academy of Music for his previous Philadelphia appearances. His most current tour is entitled From Scratch, and has already sold out dozens of performances at The Wilbur in Boston, City Winery in New York, and The Troubadour in Los Angeles.

This show is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus in association with Live Nation.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA LIVE!

October 2, 2021, 7:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director, and actor who has performed for audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Broadway. Additionally, Birbiglia is a filmmaker who wrote, directed, and starred in the films Sleepwalk With Me and Don't Think Twice. Currently, he is the host of the podcast Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.

His first book, Sleepwalk With Me and Other Painfully True Stories, was a New York Times bestseller, and he is the author of the new book, The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad, with poems by J. Hope Stein. As an actor, Birbiglia is best known for his roles as Danny Pearson on Orange Is the New Black and Oscar Langstratt on Showtime's Billions.

This show is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus in association with Live Nation.

FORTUNE FEIMSTER

October 8, 2021, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

You can catch stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Fortune Feimster, on the radio, on screens both big and small, and touring her stand-up across the nation. Fortune Feimster's first one-hour special, SWEET & SALTY, is currently streaming on Netflix and was nominated for Best Comedy Special for the Critics' Choice Awards. Prior to her one-hour special, Netflix released Feimster's half-hour special in 2018 as part of THE STANDUPS, which received rave reviews. She has done late night TV sets on CONAN and LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS and has another acclaimed half hour special on Comedy Central.

This show is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus in association with Outback Presents.

HEATHER MCMAHAN

October 15, 2021, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Put the phones down! Your favorite, high functioning hot mess comedian, Heather McMahan, is coming to a city near you. She's live, liberated and lubed up--doing the most and the least at the same damn time. Heather McMahan's Farewell Tour...Her First, and Possibly the LAST!

If you don't know who Heather is already, don't worry you will. A beloved Instagram storyteller & the best friend everyone wants, Heather's 2019 saw her fandom skyrocket with fans and the industry falling for her voice, her wit and her southern flair. Her audience on the platform has an average rate of engagement 4.4x higher than the average influencer on the platform and her growth has been explosive, doubling her following in just three months.

Last summer Heather debuted her podcast, ABSOLUTELY NOT WITH HEATHER MCMAHAN which leapt into the top ten on iTunes on the day of the release. Heather has co-hosted the fourth hour of THE TODAY SHOW-once with Jenna Bush Hager and twice with Hoda-and has an open door to return. She previously hosted E!'s DAILY POP. Heather studied at UCB in Los Angeles and as a performing arts major at Ole Miss.

This show is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus in association with Outback Presents.

ALAN CUMMING & ARI SHAPIRO - OCH & OY! A CONSIDERED CABARET

October 17, 2021, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Alan Cumming (Cabaret, The Good Wife) and Ari Shapiro (NPR's All Things Considered, Pink Martini) are both acclaimed performers with the power to transport audiences to other worlds through their stories. Now, they're joining forces in song! Witness the exclusive debut of their new evening of tunes and tall tales titled OCH & OY! A CONSIDERED CABARET. Musical direction by Henry Koperski.

ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS

October 23, 2021, 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Celebrity chef and Food Network personality Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Best known for his hit series Good Eats, his new interactive live show, BEYOND THE EATS, combines Brown's passions for cooking, comedy, and "potentially dangerous science stuff" to create a memorable evening unlike any other.

HAMILTON

October 20 - November 28, 2021 • Academy of Music

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

October 29 - 31, 2021 • Merriam Theater

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to other early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes audiences back in time with the legendary foursome, delivering a note-for-note theatrical event.

DJANGO FESTIVAL ALLSTARS

November 6, 2021, 8:00 p.m. • Perelman Theater

The Django Festival Allstars bring the music of the legendary Gypsy Jazz Guitarist Django Reinhardt fully into the 21st century. Their unique, high energy performances pay tribute to Reinhardt who is considered one of the greatest guitar players of all time. Reinhardt's driving, swinging style became known as "hot jazz" and it continues to grow in popularity throughout the world...in great part due to the success of The Django Festival Allstars, who honor the traditions of this "gypsy jazz" adding their own interpretations, arrangements, and original compositions with stunning virtuosity.

SHAKE & HOLLA

November 11, 2021, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

SHAKE & HOLLA is a brand-new tour that showcases foot-stomping Mississippi "hill country" blues and the funky, syncopated sounds of New Orleans brass. Touring together for the first time ever, the Grammy® nominated and Blues Music Award winning North Mississippi Allstars will be joined by legendary Rebirth Brass Band in a musical celebration of two great southern musical traditions.

Steeped deeply in their own traditions, both artists also are part of the vanguard of blues and soul music. Appearing with them on this tour is blues guitarist, vocalist, and drummer Cedric Burnside, a Grammy® nominated artist in his own right, as well as the grandson of legendary Fat Possum recording artist RL Burnside.

THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES

November 13, 2021, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride. After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion, revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics from the making of this piece of cinematic history. Elwes has been in a multitude of films and tv shows, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Saw, Twister, Liar, Liar, Stranger Things, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

November 20, 2021, 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

The world's greatest entertainers unite for a spell-binding and incredible holiday production - A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Hostess Lucy Darling takes you through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that is perfect for the entire family.

ANASTASIA

November 23 - 28, 2021 • Merriam Theater

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Philadelphia!

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

THE HOT SARDINES: HOLIDAY STOMP

December 2, 2021, 8:00 p.m. • Perelman Theater

Ring in the holiday season at THE HOT SARDINES: HOLIDAY STOMP! Full of brass and dazzle, the hot jazz band will infuse yuletide classics with their unique and swinging sound. Fun arrangements of holiday tunes include: "White Christmas," "Santa Claus Got Stuck in My Chimney," and "Please Come Home for Christmas."

The Hot Sardines have released two albums on Universal Music Classics to rave reviews and a No. 1 slot on the iTunes Jazz chart in the U.S. and internationally.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE

December 4, 2021, 1:30 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season, in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE. Adapted from Charles M. Schulz's timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, this family-friendly musical features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, as well as a concert of beloved holiday carols performed by the Peanuts characters.

PHILADANCO! FAST FORWARD... TO THE FUTURE

December 10 - 12, 2021 • Perelman Theater

Philadelphia's favorite dance company, PHILADANCO!, returns to the Kimmel Cultural Campus in a not-to-be-missed premier weekend! Featuring world premiere works from Bakari Lindsay, Co-founder of Toronto-based dance company Collective of Black Artists, Vietnam's Thang Dao, Broadway's Ray Mercer, and emerging choreographer Kathy Smith.

Recognized for its artistic integrity, superbly trained dancers, and electrifying performances, these new works highlight PHILADANCO's legacy of breaking barriers and building bridges across cultural divides.

BLACK VIOLIN: GIVE THANKS TOUR

December 11, 2021, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

The band's Give Thanks Tour employs playful storytelling, whimsical string melodies, and hard-hitting beats to highlight the unifying pillars of the holiday season: Giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful. Fans can expect to dance along to hits from the band's Grammy Nominated Take the Stairs album as well as holiday favorites from their Give Thanks album.

LESLIE ODOM, JR. - THE CHRISTMAS TOUR

December 18, 2021, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author, and actor. Odom is best known for his Tony® Award-winning performance as Aaron Burr in HAMILTON and his Academy Award® nominated performance as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami...

His holiday show will feature music from his newest Christmas album with both original songs and the holiday tunes we all know and love, such as "O Holy Night," "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," and "Last Christmas."

STOMP

December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022 • Merriam Theater

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows.

The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As The Boston Globe says, "If you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

January 4 - 16, 2022 • Academy of Music



After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is now on tour! One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life on stage by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony® Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69"and "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

ROCK THE ORGAN WITH TRIO RCM

January 8, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Verizon Hall

Organ (Yves Rechsteiner), percussion (Henri-Charles Caget), and electric guitar (Frédéric Maurin): this explosive trio of instruments revisits the great hits of the 1970s to the huge delight of rock fans and organ enthusiasts. With ROCK THE ORGAN, rediscover the iconic music of Pink Floyd, King Crimson, Frank Zappa, and Genesis in a new light, with three passionate performers. Let yourself be transported by this astonishing, out-of-the-ordinary, breathtaking world of sound!

BRIA SKONBERG

January 13, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Perelman Theater

New York based trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg links the present with the past by playing inventive arrangements of traditional jazz repertoire, clever reinterpretations of contemporary classics, and original compositions with genuine heart and dynamic flair. Ms. Skonberg's forthcoming album solidifies her as a truly unique voice in the jazz-blues crossover realm.

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE!

January 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Daniel Tiger and all of his friends from the beloved PBS KIDS television series are hopping aboard Trolley to Philadelphia with DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! Along with "O" the Owl, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, Mom and Dad Tiger, and many more, Daniel Tiger will take live audiences on an interactive musical adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences. This live theatrical production filled with music, dancing, laughter, and "grr-ific" surprises will warm the hearts of multiple generations.

DIANNE REEVES

January 20, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Five-time Grammy® winner Dianne Reeves is the preeminent jazz vocalist in the world. As a result of her breathtaking virtuosity, improvisational prowess, and unique jazz and R&B stylings, Reeves received the Grammy® for Best Jazz Vocal Performance for three consecutive recordings - a Grammy® first in any vocal category. Featured in George Clooney's six-time Academy Award® nominated Good Night, and Good Luck, Reeves won the Best Jazz Vocal Grammy® for the film's soundtrack.

IMOMSOHARD

January 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Being a mom can be tough, which is why the #IMOMSOHARD duo is excited to give even more moms an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable night out with friends.

No one can make moms feel as uncomfortably normal as Hensley and Smedley. With more than 1.5 million followers on social media and 120 million views of their web series in less than 2 years, the Nebraska natives blend of honesty and humor resonates with moms and dads alike, proving these two have become the hottest tickets in town. One of their most shared episodes - I Swimsuit Season So Hard which featured the moms trying on the summer's hottest/most ridiculous swimwear - garnered over 20 million views and coverage in the world's top news outlets. The duo's #IMOMSOHARD book made The New York Times Best Seller list, and their stand-up special is streaming on Amazon Prime. The moms have appeared on a number of national TV shows including The Today Show, Nightline, and The Doctors, and were chosen for People Magazine's Best of 2017. They also introduced their hilarious #IMOMSOHARD: The Podcast in 2020 and release new episodes every Tuesday.

This show is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus in association with Outback Presents.

JERRY BLAVAT AND FRIENDS

January 22, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Verizon Hall

Jerry Blavat, also known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce," is an American disc jockey and performer who has been a major influence in promoting oldies music on the radio. A Philadelphia icon, he gained local fame hosting live dances in the area, leading to his own independent radio show, on which he broke many acts in the 1960s, including the Four Seasons and the Isley Brothers. He has performed more than 40 shows on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! (THE MUSICAL)

January 23, 2022, 12:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! (THE MUSICAL) is sure to get everyone's wings flapping! With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning "Pigeon" picture books, along with longtime collaborator and Disney Jr.'s Muppet Babies executive producer Mr. Warburton, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the composer behind Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!, this comedic musical production is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER

January 28 - January 30, 2022 • Academy of Music

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater began with a now-fabled performance in March 1958 at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. With this performance led by Alvin Ailey, a group of young African American modern dancers forever changed the perception of American dance. Since that first iconic performance, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has gone global, performing for an estimated 25 million people at theaters in 48 states and 71 countries on six continents - as well as millions more through television broadcasts, film screenings, and online platforms.

HADESTOWN

February 9 - 20, 2022 • Academy of Music

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony® Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show by celebrated singer songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs audiences and never lets go.

LAURIN TALESE

February 19, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Perelman Theater

Laurin Talese has been captivating audiences with her pure tone and poignant lyrics since childhood. Her debut album, Gorgeous Chaos, released in 2016, features a stellar line up of musicians and was met with wide acclaim. Ms. Talese's talents have allowed her to travel around the globe, performing in a host of internationally renowned venues.

In 2019, Laurin Talese represented the United States as a cultural ambassador with American Music Abroad. Following in the footsteps of former Ambassadors Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, and Dave Brubeck, Laurin Talese and a Novel Idea embarked on a three-week tour of eastern Europe. Traveling through Montenegro, Ukraine, and Poland, she performed for audiences and led educational workshops to bring jazz to new populations.

BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL



February 22 - 27, 2022 • Academy of Music

BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend," and the title song, BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL has a book by Tony® Award nominee and Academy Award®-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and the 2015 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

RENT: 25th ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR

March 4 - 6, 2022 • Merriam Theater

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. Its immeasurable emotional impact has forever changed the world of musical theater.

RENT follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. This powerfully resonant phenomenon has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage, and a source of joy and strength for millions. The extraordinary RENT fan community spans every continent and every generation - including many born over a decade after the show opened on Broadway.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, audiences can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this illustrious touring production.

OKLAHOMA!

March 8 - 20, 2022 • Forrest Theatre

This is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony® Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical.

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this OKLAHOMA! allows the classic musical -and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

CANADIAN BRASS WITH ORGANIST JEFFREY BRILLHART

March 9, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Verizon Hall

With an international reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles today, Canadian Brass has truly earned the distinction of "the world's most famous brass group.

Canadian Brass, which performs works in the classical repertoire, with daring leaps into jazz and popular standards and will be joined by renowned organist Jeffrey Brillhart. This special organ and brass program will be their third collaboration at the Kimmel Center. The program contains works from various Canadian Brass albums, along with new arrangements and collaborations with the impressive talents of Brillhart, the director of music and fine arts at the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church.

Jeffrey Brillhart has performed throughout the United States, South America, South Africa, Mexico and Europe as conductor and organist and is known for his musical versatility. He was awarded first place at the American Guild of Organists National Competition in Organ Improvisation in 1994. In October 2016, he was awarded the Elaine Brown Prize for Choral Excellence by the ACDA-PA.

A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN: THE QUEEN OF SOUL

March 18, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Musician, vocalist, and composer Damien Sneed pays homage to the monarch herself with fresh renditions of her most cherished hits in A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN: THE QUEEN OF SOUL. Backed by an accomplished cast of jazz, gospel, and soul musicians and vocalists, Damien Sneed's multi-media tribute is a tender and spiritual reflection upon the life of an iconic industry titan. Joining the tour is four-time Grammy® Award winner and multiple Stellar and GMA Dove Award winner Karen Clark Sheard. A gospel music legend and a part of a musical dynasty, Clark Sheard is renowned throughout the music industry for her signature, one-of-a-kind multi-octave vocal range and ability.

AN EVENING WITH FRAN LEBOWITZ

March 19, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

An Evening With Fran Lebowitz sees Lebowitz live in conversation, sharing her invariably cutting take on anything and everything: from growing up in New Jersey and being expelled from her high school for being a bad influence on her peers, to moving to New York City in the 70's and writing a column for Andy Warhol's Interview magazine. Lebowitz offers insights on such timely issues as gender, race, gay rights, and the media, as well as on her own pet peeves-including celebrity culture, tourists, and baby strollers. The event promises to be a balm in a wildly shifting world, offering spot-on observations about contemporary living and the opportunity to ask Lebowitz your own controversial questions.

ARNETTA JOHNSON

March 19, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Perelman Theater

Trumpeter Arnetta Johnson reaches both a new young musical audience and sage jazz aficionados with a hot new musical experience. She was a featured trumpeter for Beyonce's performance at Super Bowl LVIII, Beyonce and Jay-Z's "On The Run II Tour," and on the Carters 2018 Grammy® award-winning album, "Everything is Love."

Arnetta's cachet continues to grow as she has worked with some of the best including Terri Lyne Carrington, The Roots, and Chloe x Halle. Arnetta cultivates her "DISRUPTED JAZZ" style and "Netta Bop" sound while leading her band Arnetta Johnson & SUNNY (Sounds Uplifting Nobility through Notes and Youth). Look for Arnetta Johnson's debut release "If You Hear A Trumpet It's Me" on all platforms worldwide.

JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA WITH WYNTON MARSALIS

March 24, 2022, 7:30 p.m. • Academy of Music

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (JLCO) comprises 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today. Led by Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director, this remarkably versatile orchestra performs a vast repertoire ranging from original compositions and Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned works to rare historic compositions and masterworks. The JLCO has been the Jazz at Lincoln Center resident orchestra since 1988, performing and leading educational events in New York, across the United States, and around the globe.

WAITRESS

March 29 - April 3, 2022 • Academy of Music

WAITRESS is an uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy® Award-winning Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting For Godot), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O'Brien and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin), recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT

April 12, 2022, 7:00 p.m. • Academy of Music

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess - The Concert. "Be our guest" as a quartet of Broadway, Disney Channel, and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories. Tony®-nominee Susan Egan, Broadway favorite Arielle Jacobs, Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol, and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters join forces in this concert of a lifetime, alongside their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy. Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen. We invite you to become part of our world...dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert, presented by Pandora Jewelry.

Cast subject to change.

CHANTICLEER WITH ORGAN

April 13, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Verizon Hall

The GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer is known for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, Chanticleer quickly took its place as one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world, selling over one million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to audiences around the world.

This powerful collaborative project presents a newly-commissioned masterpiece from composer Nico Muhly, entitled "Beauty of the Day." The new work was written especially for Chanticleer, church pipe organ, and a large SATB chorus, and will feature Alan Morrison (head of the organ department at the Curtis Institute of Music) on Organ and local choir.

Alan Morrison

Alan Morrison is recognized as one of America's premier concert organists and enjoys a versatile career as organist, teacher, recording artist, adjudicator and pianist/chamber musician. His concert performances throughout North America, South America, Europe and Russia have all been received with enthusiastic praise for his quality programming, colorful use of the organ and interpretive integrity. In Philadelphia he has collaborated with all the major choral ensembles: Choral Arts Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Singers, Mendelssohn Club, and Singing City.

JAZZ IN THE KEY OF ELLISON

April 14, 2022, 7:30 p.m. • Verizon Hall

JAZZ IN THE KEY OF ELLISON celebrates the musical world of Ralph Ellison. It is a new concert production inspired by the musical life of America's iconic writer Ralph Ellison, presented in music, words, and images. Ralph Ellison, acclaimed author of the National Book Award-winning novel Invisible Man, was an accomplished trumpeter who was close to many of the great jazz innovators of his lifetime - from Armstrong and Ellington to Bird and Monk.

The star-led evening of music and narration includes iconic Labelle singer/recording artist Nona Hendryx, 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition winner Quiana Lynell, the Andy Farber Jazz Orchestra from the Broadway show After Midnight, and narration by leading Ellison scholar Robert O'Meally. Other performing artists from the R&B/Jazz world to be announced.

PAW PATROL LIVE: RACE TO THE RESCUE

April 14 - 16, 2022 • Academy of Music

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol Race to the Rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.

This show is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus in association with V Star Entertainment.

FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY

April 15 - 16, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY is the hilarious and heartfelt new musical that lovingly lampoons the iconic TV series Friends, celebrating the wacky misadventures of everyone's favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. This delightfully naughty confection plucks the best moments from the show's ten years and recreates them through an uncensored, fast-paced, music filled romp drawing audiences intro the stories we know and love.

KRISTIN CHENOWETH IN CONCERT - FOR THE GIRLS

April 16, 2022, 8:00 p.m. • Verizon Hall

Emmy and Tony® Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. Her latest album, For The Girls, is a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history, particularly some of Kristin's heroes and friends. Guest artists include Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire. The album includes Chenoweth's personally charged interpretations of classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand, Lesley Gore, Linda Ronstadt, Dinah Washington, Dolly Parton, and more.

PHILADANCO! RE

RE-vived and Archived, RE-visited and RE-constructed

April 22 - 24, 2022 • Perelman Theater

PHILADANCO! ignites the Perelman stage with RE (Re-Flect/Re-Evaluate/Re-Generate). The performance will feature Ulysses Dove's "Bad Blood," Jawole Zollar's "The Walkin', Talkin', Signifying Blues Hips, Lowdown Throwdown," Rennie Harris' "Wake Up," and Ray Mercer's "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."

Across the nation and around the world, PHILADANCO! is celebrated for its innovation, creativity, and preservation of predominantly African-American traditions in dance. Often described as "a brilliant mix of miracle skill, energy, and artistry," "fascinating and thrilling," and performers with "virtuoso physicality," PHILADANCO! dancers are among the best in the world.

WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 - ACTIVATE CREATURE POWER!

May 1, 2022, 1:30 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. • Merriam Theater

Help the Kratt brothers save the day in WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 - Activate Creative Power!, a theatrical stage show based on the hit animated television series "Wild Kratts." Martin and Chris Kratt, zoologists by training and stars of the Emmy-nominated PBS show, engage the audience in a classic Wild Kratts story. Experience, live on stage, the infectious excitement and inspiring quests that makes Wild Kratts so popular with kids and their families.

HAIRSPRAY

May 16 - 22, 2022 • Merriam Theater

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony® Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption.

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD



July 12 - 24, 2022 • Academy of Music

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. With direction by Tony® Award winner Bartlett Sher.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

August 16 - 28, 2022 • Forrest Theatre

WINNER OF A GRAMMY ®, OLIVIER AND 6 TONY® AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL,.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony® Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).