Interact Theatre Company To Screen FRANKENSTEIN And FLEABAG This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time in its history, InterAct Theatre Company will bring audiences from stage to screen this December with two acclaimed National Theatre Live productions: Frankenstein and Fleabag.

The special screenings will take place on InterAct’s new projection and screen system at its home, The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake (302 S. Hicks Street), marking an exciting new chapter for the company’s programming.

Screening 1: Frankenstein

Wednesday, December 4 at 7:00 PM

By Nick Dear, based on the novel by Mary Shelley

Directed by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire)

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Hamlet, Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting)

Captured live on stage in 2011, Boyle’s electrifying adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein became a global phenomenon. Cumberbatch and Miller alternate the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his Creature in this haunting, visceral production exploring the boundaries of science, morality, and human nature.

Screening 2: Fleabag

Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 PM

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve)

Directed by Vicky Jones

The hilarious and unflinchingly honest one-woman show that inspired the Emmy Award-winning BBC series returns to the big screen. Waller-Bridge’s celebrated performance offers a bold, candid look at modern womanhood, desire, and self-sabotage, filmed live in London’s West End in 2019.

About InterAct Theatre Company

Founded in 1988, InterAct Theatre Company is dedicated to producing and developing new plays that explore the social, political, and cultural issues of our time. Through its world premieres, Core Playwrights program, and community partnerships, InterAct has established itself as a regional leader in artistic risk, civic engagement, and diversity—using theatre to spark conversation and social change.