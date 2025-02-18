Four Women Composer-Pianists to Perform in Program at Drexel University's Mandell Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four diverse and fiercely talented women composer-pianists will perform a new work that features four grand pianos surrounded by an on-stage audience on April 3, 4, and 5 at Drexel University's Mandell Theater.

Eight Eight Time, is another ambitious work presented by Journey Arts and supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage. Four pianos, eight hands, original poetry, and film will converge to explore the milestones that shape women's lives.

Eight Eight Time features original compositions by acclaimed jazz pianists Kendrah Butler-Waters, Terry Klinefelter, Suzzette Ortiz, and Sumi Tonooka, interwoven with poetry by Yolanda Wisher and evocative visuals by Lunise Cerin. The all-women ensemble brings together a diverse range of voices and perspectives, reflecting the rich tapestry of the community.

The production, held during Jazz Appreciation Month, draws inspiration from intimate story circles and community workshops, where participants shared their personal experiences with the artists—from childbirth and caregiving to their reflections on the passing of loved ones and generational legacies.

These stories are woven into the suite's spoken cadences and emotional tones, creating a rich, harmonic framework. The 12-movement suite includes solo and four-piano works composed by each artist, each with room for improvisation, reflecting the collaborative spirit of its creation.

The audience will be seated on risers surrounding the four grand pianos on stage, lending an intimate feeling to the event.

Meet the Artists:

Kendrah Butler-Waters: Pianist and composer whose work has been featured on NPR, WRTI, PBS, and WHYY. Recipient of the prestigious Kimmel Center Jazz Residency award.

Terry Klinefelter: Former Principal Keyboard with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra and acclaimed recording artist.

Suzzette Ortiz: Puerto Rican composer and arranger with a wide range of published choral works.

Sumi Tonooka: Celebrated Black-Japanese composer and pianist known for her jazz performances, film scores, and symphonic works.

Yolanda Wisher: Former Poet Laureate of Montgomery County and Philadelphia, recognized for her commitment to social change through art.

Lunise Cerin: Award-winning filmmaker from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Philadelphia.

“In a conversation between four grand pianos, with visuals by filmmaker Lunise Cerin and poetry by the inimitable Yolanda Wisher, Eight Eight Time literally invents a new storytelling language, inviting all of us to sit up, lean in, and be blown away by this love letter to life's most exquisite and mundane moments,” says Artistic Director Marla Burkholder.”

Last fall, Journey Arts announced its new name and new branding. Now in its 22nd season, the intentionally nomadic performing arts presenter is committed to showcasing more ambitious and complex productions, expanding funding opportunities, and increasing support for artistic development.

Photo credit: Tshay Williams

