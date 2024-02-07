FROZEN is Coming to the ACADEMY OF MUSIC This Spring

Ensemble Arts - the new presenting brand of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra - will present the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony nominated Best Musical, will play a 3-week premiere engagement at the Academy of Music beginning March 21, 2024, with performances playing through April 7, 2024. Opening night is Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Press night is Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m.

"With its messages of female empowerment, enduring friendship, and the bonds of sisterhood, Disney's record-breaking box office hit, Frozen, at last arrives here in Philadelphia," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. "We are thrilled to present this musical for the very first time (in forever) - complete with all the magic and music that fans know and love from the hit animated film, plus new songs to fall in love with."

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as "Elsa" and Lauren Nicole Chapman as "Anna," the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Jeremy Davis as "Olaf," Dominic Dorset as "Kristoff," Preston Perez as "Hans," Evan Duff as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as "Sven," as well as Annie Piper Braverman and Emma Origenes alternating as "Young Anna," and Erin Choi and Savannah Lumar alternating as "Young Elsa."

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Jack Brewer, Kristen Smith Davis, Sarah Dearstyne, Leigh-Ann Esty, Michael Everett, Jason Goldston, Natalie Goodin, Michael Allan Haggerty, Zach Hess, Tyler Jimenez, Dustin Layton, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michaela Marfori, Alexander Mendoza, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Katie Mariko Murray, Tony Neidenbach, Renée Reid, Sammy Schechter, Nick Silverio, Daniel Switzer, Natalie Wisdom, and Peli Naomi Woods.

About Frozen

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London, and Hamburg. The Tony nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 2.1 million guests.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook and Instagram.

How to Purchase Tickets

In Philadelphia, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. There are also several weekday matinee options: Wednesday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 29 at 1:00 p.m., and Wednesday, April 3 at 1:00 p.m., plus a Sunday evening performance on Sunday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m.

VIP Extra Magic Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online here. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 215-790-5883 or emailing groupsales@ensembleartsphilly.org.

Ticket buyers are reminded that here is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances of Disney's Frozen in Philadelphia. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Ensemble Arts is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.