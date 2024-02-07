FROZEN is Coming to the ACADEMY OF MUSIC This Spring

Frozen will play a 3-week premiere engagement at the Academy of Music beginning March 21, 2024, with performances playing through April 7, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL By Richar Photo 1 Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL By Richard Brinsley Sheridan
SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour Photo 2 SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour
Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Marx Brothers at Walnut Street Theatre with GROU Photo 3 Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Marx Brothers at Walnut Street Theatre with GROUCHO: A LIFE IN REVUE
Interview: Tony Award Winner Trezana Beverley Talks World Premiere of Lorene Cary's LADYSI Photo 4 Interview: Tony Award Winner Trezana Beverley Talks World Premiere of Lorene Cary's LADYSITTING at Arden Theatre

Frozen Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets $30-$150
Cast
Photos
Videos
FROZEN is Coming to the ACADEMY OF MUSIC This Spring

Ensemble Arts - the new presenting brand of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra - will present the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony nominated Best Musical, will play a 3-week premiere engagement at the Academy of Music beginning March 21, 2024, with performances playing through April 7, 2024. Opening night is Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Press night is Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m.

"With its messages of female empowerment, enduring friendship, and the bonds of sisterhood, Disney's record-breaking box office hit, Frozen, at last arrives here in Philadelphia," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. "We are thrilled to present this musical for the very first time (in forever) - complete with all the magic and music that fans know and love from the hit animated film, plus new songs to fall in love with."

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as "Elsa" and Lauren Nicole Chapman as "Anna," the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Jeremy Davis as "Olaf," Dominic Dorset as "Kristoff," Preston Perez as "Hans," Evan Duff as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as "Sven," as well as Annie Piper Braverman and Emma Origenes alternating as "Young Anna," and Erin Choi and Savannah Lumar alternating as "Young Elsa."

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Jack Brewer, Kristen Smith Davis, Sarah Dearstyne, Leigh-Ann Esty, Michael Everett, Jason Goldston, Natalie Goodin, Michael Allan Haggerty, Zach Hess, Tyler Jimenez, Dustin Layton, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michaela Marfori, Alexander Mendoza, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Katie Mariko Murray, Tony Neidenbach, Renée Reid, Sammy Schechter, Nick Silverio, Daniel Switzer, Natalie Wisdom, and Peli Naomi Woods.

About Frozen

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London, and Hamburg. The Tony nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 2.1 million guests.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook and Instagram.

How to Purchase Tickets

In Philadelphia, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. There are also several weekday matinee options: Wednesday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 29 at 1:00 p.m., and Wednesday, April 3 at 1:00 p.m., plus a Sunday evening performance on Sunday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m.

VIP Extra Magic Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online here. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 215-790-5883 or emailing groupsales@ensembleartsphilly.org.

Ticket buyers are reminded that here is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances of Disney's Frozen in Philadelphia. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Ensemble Arts is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.




RELATED STORIES

1
FROZEN North American Tour Celebrates 1000 Performances Photo
FROZEN North American Tour Celebrates 1000 Performances

The North American tour of Disney’s Frozen celebrated 1,000 performances last night on Wednesday, January 31 at The Kentucky Center in Louisville, KY, where the hit Broadway musical is playing through Sunday, February 4.

2
Video: FROZEN North American Tour Cast Performs at The White House Photo
Video: FROZEN North American Tour Cast Performs at The White House

Watch the cast of the North American Tour of Frozen perform at The White House

3
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

The North American tour of Disney's Frozen has surpassed two million guests as of Thursday, November 16 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN, where the hit Broadway musical is playing through Sunday, November 26.

4
Interview: Caroline Bowman On Her Warmth for Disneys FROZEN Photo
Interview: Caroline Bowman On Her Warmth for Disney's FROZEN

On Broadway and on tour, Caroline Bowman has played some of theater’s best-known female leads, from Elphaba in Wicked to Eva Perón in Evita and Rizzo in Grease. She says, however, that her current role as Elsa in the North American tour of Frozen just may be her favorite.

More Hot Stories For You

Elements Music & Arts Festival Reveals Phase One Lineup For 2024Elements Music & Arts Festival Reveals Phase One Lineup For 2024
ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL:  A SHAKESPEAREAN HOOTENANNY Announced At Players Club of SwarthmoreALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL:  A SHAKESPEAREAN HOOTENANNY Announced At Players Club of Swarthmore
Applications Now Open for Philadelphia Theatre Company's 2024 Terrance McNally AwardApplications Now Open for Philadelphia Theatre Company's 2024 Terrance McNally Award
Inis Nua Theatre to Kick-Off 20th Anniversary Season With ONCE UPON A BRIDGE East Coast PremiereInis Nua Theatre to Kick-Off 20th Anniversary Season With ONCE UPON A BRIDGE East Coast Premiere

Videos

Get A First Look at LADYSITTING at Arden Theatre Company; Now Extended Video
Get A First Look at LADYSITTING at Arden Theatre Company; Now Extended
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
FAITH HEALER in Philadelphia FAITH HEALER
Lantern Theater Company (2/01-3/03)Tracker
An Army of Lovers in Philadelphia An Army of Lovers
Azuka Theatre (5/02-5/19)
Hadestown in Philadelphia Hadestown
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (4/10-4/14)
Pinocchio in Philadelphia Pinocchio
Arden Theatre Company (4/10-6/02)
Balaklava Blues in Philadelphia Balaklava Blues
World Cafe Live (2/25-2/25)
The Lehman Trilogy in Philadelphia The Lehman Trilogy
Arden Theatre Company (3/07-4/07)
What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies in Philadelphia What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies
Theatre Ariel (3/09-3/17)
12 Angry Jurors in Philadelphia 12 Angry Jurors
WCR (3/22-3/24)
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in Philadelphia Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Forge Theatre (6/07-6/23)
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir in Philadelphia Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral (2/08-2/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You