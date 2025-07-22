DOGBERRY AND VERGES ARE SCARED to be Presented at Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Slippery Trout Productions and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company have joined forces to bring a wildly funny and irreverent new take on Shakespeare to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Dogberry and Verges are Scared, written by Michael Doherty and Will Mobley, follows the two clowns from Much Ado About Nothing on an antic journey through the events of Shakespeare's play and beyond. This fast-paced play with a modern sensibility full of easter eggs for Shakespeare nerds plays September 5-14, 2025 at the Christ Church Neighborhood House in Philadelphia prior to engagements in Cincinnati and other markets.

"Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is over the moon about this script and this team," said the company's Producing Artistic Director Brian Iassac Phillips. "After having the opportunity to workshop the play, we couldn't wait to find a way to help realize Michael and Will's comic vision. I can't wait to share this with audiences in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and beyond."

Dogberry and Verges, two itinerant tramps on their last legs, have finagled their way into a job that they are not at all qualified for: constables of the watch for the Governor of Messina on the eve of his daughter's wedding. The stakes could not be higher and their competence could not be lower. Will they be able to foil Don John's dastardly plot to ruin the wedding? Will they reap bountiful rewards for a job well done? Will their friendship stand up to the stresses of their new position? Probably not! Join these two clowns on an odyssey of friendship and forgiveness and find out why Dogberry and Verges are Scared.

Six-time Barrymore Award-winning actor and Philly Mag's "Best Theatre Talent" Scott Greer stars as Dogberry, with fellow Barrymore Award-winning actor/writer/clown Anthony Lawton as Verges. Broadway's Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, How to Succeed..., Bye Bye Birdie, Dr. Zhivago) plays the iconic Messenger. Barrymore award-winning director, Theatre Horizon co-founder, and co-librettist of Broadway's La La Land the Musical, Matthew Decker, directs the rolling world premiere, with choreography by Barrymore and BREAKOUT award-winner Jenn Rose.

"I'm thrilled to be directing the world premiere of Dogberry and Verges Are Scared. Will and Mike have crafted a smart, hilarious riff on Much Ado About Nothing-equal parts buddy comedy, social satire, and Shakespearean deep dive," said director Matthew Decker. "Like all my favorite comedies, it's gloriously, unapologetically dumb-and I mean that as the highest compliment. I can't wait to be in a theater bringing the play to life with this incredible company of artists and designers, laughing my butt off."

Rounding out the cast are Cincinnati Shakespeare's ensemble members Courtney Lucien, Jeremy Dubin, and Elizabeth Chinn Molloy. The design team includes Emmy Award-winning lighting designer Mike Inwood, along with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company members Robert Stimmel, Rainy Edwards and Samantha Reno as Sound Designer, Costume Designer, and Set Designer, respectively.