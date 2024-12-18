Curio Theatre Company To Present Make/Partake Theatre Version of THE THREE LITTLE PIGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Curio Theatre Company gives people of all ages a chance to be an active part of its current production this season. Last year, they tackled the challenge of creating theatre for the young area theatre goers. Now in year two, Curio is welcoming audiences of all ages into its space this holiday season.

Starting last year, the company has turned children's theatre into an active event with a Make/Partake concept. The experience begins with children coming into a workspace and while there they will make something, a craft, a prop, or even record a sound that will then be used in the performance. This year Curio is adapting The Three Little Pigs, with a script written by company Co-Founder and Artistic Director Paul Kuhn. The piece is directed by Mya Flood. The show runs now-December 28. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children.

Curio Theatre Company is located inside the Calvary Center for Culture and Community at 4740 Baltimore Avenue. Find tickets and more information at www.curiotheatre.org. This performance is perfect for the whole family – including audiences ages 3 and up.

The company has updated its performance schedule to accommodate more young audiences. The new schedule is:

Friday, December 20 at 6:30 pm

Saturday, December 21 a 11 am

Saturday, December 21 at 3 pm

Friday, Dec 27 at 3:00 pm

Saturday, Dec 28 at 11:00 am

Saturday, Dec 28 at 3:00 pm

"Audiences can expect a lively, imaginative, and heartwarming retelling of The Three Little Pigs that brings timeless lessons to life in a fun and engaging way,” said Flood, the show's director. “This type of theater is truly magical because it sparks joy, ignites creativity, and invites everyone—young and old—to step into a world of wonder and possibility. It's the perfect blend of entertainment and education, leaving audiences inspired and connected.”

After last year's hit, Jack and the Beanstalk, Curio now brings audiences into another Make/Partake experience. This time audiences will follow the journey of The Three Little Pigs and find out what it takes to outsmart the Big Bad Wolf. Three performers will tell this classic fairy tale. The performers are Aetna Gallagher, Judy Gallagher and Arthur Robinson. Kuhn is the Set and Lighting Designer. Damien Figueras is the Sound Designer and Music Composer. Aetna Gallagher is the Costume Designer. Celia HuttonJohns is the Stage Manager. Eden Hershey is the Assistant Stage Manager.

About Curio Theatre Company

Curio Theatre Company's mission is to serve audiences in West Philadelphia and beyond with high quality, affordable theatre performances geared towards our community, to develop artistic talent through ensemble based programming, and to further academic,social and personal development through arts education.

Comments