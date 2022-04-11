Chris' Jazz Café Celebrates International Jazz Day with a Weekend of Latin Flavor

The music will be en fuego at Chris' Jazz Café when two popular Latin jazz acts take the stage to celebrate International Jazz Day (Saturday, April 30). The weekend kicks off with the Edgardo Cintron Band on Friday, April 29.

Bandleader and percussionist Edgardo Cintron is a second-generation Puerto Rican musician who attributes his musical career to having played with amazing artists around the world. Edgardo has worked with some of the world's greatest musicians including the Average White Band, Terence Blanchard, The Funk Brothers, Grover Washington Jr., Yomo Toro and Maso Rivera. The ensemble brings to life all styles of Latin music, and incorporates brass, congas, keyboards and vocals into live performances.

Pianist Bill O'Connell has long been valued for his blazing Latin chops, enlivening bands lead by flutist Dave Valentin and legendary conguero Mongo Santamaria as a sideman. After a 40-year career that has seen him excel as a pianist, composer, arranger, and accompanist for some of the most celebrated names in jazz and Latin music, Bill O'Connell can lay claim to a track record of challenging and artistically diverse triumphs that few of his peers can match.

A respected educator and leader of The Latin Jazz All-Stars, O'Connell was nominated in 2021 for a Grammy in the Best Arrangement (Instrumental or A Capella) category for the song "Chopsticks" on Richard Barratta's album Music in Film: The Reel Deal.

"Dinner and Show packages" and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows. All tickets are premium seating.

Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019, making it Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays.