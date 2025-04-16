Cena, Carpenter, BACK TO THE FUTURE Reunion Expand FAN EXPO Philadelphia Celebrity Guest List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With one month to go and counting, the FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity lineup today grew in three major directions with the addition of WWE wrestling legend John Cena, all-time great director John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing) and the Back to the Future trio of Christopher Lloyd ("Doc Brown"), Claudia Wells ("Jennifer") and James Tolkan (Mr. Strickland") to the pop culture extravaganza, set for May 16-18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia.

Cena, a 16-time WWE champion as well as a best-selling author and actor, is one of the most iconic wrestlers in the organization's history. He has starred in blockbuster hits like The Suicide Squad, The Fast and the Furious and Peacemaker and recently made big news in wrestling circles with a "heel turn," marking his first time as a "bad guy" in the narrative.

Carpenter is the director of such classics as Halloween (1978), Escape From New York (1981), The Thing (1982) and Christine (1986). Some of his other works include The Fog (1980), Big Trouble in Little China (1986) and Prince of Darkness (1987). In the world of comics, Carpenter is the co-creator of the award-winning bi-monthly series, "John Carpenter's Asylum" and the acclaimed annual anthology collection, "John Carpenter's Tales for a HalloweeNight."

He may be best known to FAN EXPO fans for his iconic portrayal of "Doc Brown," but Christopher Lloyd's career includes blockbuster films including The Addams Family and Who Framed Roger Rabbit and classic series like "Taxi" and the animated "Cyberchase." Some of Lloyd's other top credits include Dennis the Menace, Angels in the Outfield, To Be or Not to Be, Clue and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

Wells had numerous spots on TV series and TV movies before gaining wide notice as Marty McFly's girlfriend in the original BTTF. She had regular runs on comedies "Fast Times" and "Off the Rack" among her 30 credits.

Tolkan has appeared in more than 80 films and television shows, playing memorable characters in WarGames, Top Gun, Masters of the Universe and many others. He portrayed "Mr. Strickland" in BTTF and BTTF II, and his grandfather "Marshal James Strickland" a hundred years earlier in III.

They join an incredible "who's who" roster of dozens of celebrities already announced to the event, headlined by:

• William Shatner ("Star Trek," "Boston Legal")

• Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Lethal Weapon)

• Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, The Color Purple)

• Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy, Cocoon)

• Helen Hunt (What Women Want, Twister)

• Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Punisher)

• Anthony Daniels (Star Wars Episode IV - A New Hope, Star Wars franchise)

• Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch ("Superman & Lois)

• Priscilla Presley (The Naked Gun trilogy, "Dallas")

• Walton Goggins (Fallout, The White Lotus)

• John Boyega (Star Wars)

• and many more.

The full lineup to date can be viewed at fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/celebrities/.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom. Thousands attend annually to celebrate their favorite franchises, meet celebrities and comics creators, shop for unique themed items, attend the scores of interactive programming panel sessions, meet like-minded fans and participate in special events and evening activities over the full three days.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at www.fanexpophiladelphia.com. Advance pricing is available until May 1. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

