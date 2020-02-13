Celebrate Women's History Month on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, along with Resident Company support from Philadelphia Chamber Music Society and The Philadelphia Orchestra, celebrates Women's History Month in March 2020 with an array of programming honoring a breadth of female artistry and expression. Additionally, in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Philadelphia and Drexel University's Vision 2020's "Women 100" National Women's Equality Initiative will host a series of events, including the Seat at the Table FREE and interactive exhibition, opening in March and running through September in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza.

"Representation of women is one of our top priorities when presenting world-class art, as we continue to fulfill our mission to engage the Philadelphia region's diverse communities with art through performance and education," said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "Throughout Women's History Month, and all season long, we partner with our Resident Companies to bring you stories about women and female artistic champions, from comedy to Broadway, jazz to dance, chamber music to orchestra. It is imperative to us that our audiences, particularly our growing student attendees, see themselves reflected onstage. Furthermore, it is an honor to serve as this institution's President & CEO, with more than half of its dedicated staff made up women, and 51% female at the executive level."

Women's History Month-specific programming on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus includes Hello, Dolly!, called "The Best Show of the Year" by NPR and "Classic Broadway at its best" by Entertainment Weekly, running at the Academy of Music February 19 through March 1. Comedian Paula Poundstone, most recently known from NPR's #1 show, Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!, returns to the Kimmel Center's Merriam Theater on Saturday, March 7; Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to Verizon Hall on Friday, March 13; while the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' jazz series continues with Grammy Award nominated Jazzmeia Horn in Perelman Theater on Saturday, March 14; and Emmy nominated comedian, actor, writer, director, and executive producer Ilana Glazer brings her Horny 4 Tha Polls to the Merriam Theater on March 21.

With the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Philadelphia and Drexel University's Vision 2020's "Women 100" National Women's Equality Initiative will host a series of events, enlightening attendees to challenges; aiming to refocus attention for 50-50 leadership in business; and impacting the 2020 election by encouraging all women to vote. The Kimmel Center will host a Seat at the Table exhibition.

On Thursday, March 12, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de SILVIA LOZANO plays the Merriam Theater, reflecting the work of Mexico's leading researchers and practitioners of folklore, dance, music, and costumes. Silvia Lozano is a distinguished artist, internationally recognized as a leading promoter of authentic Mexican folklore. She has dedicated herself to sharing the beauty of music, dance, costumes, and Mexican traditions with people around the world.

Join the Kimmel Center for a presentation of Dr. Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptology, at the Merriam Theater for National Geographic Live! When Women Ruled the World on Wednesday, March 18. Learn about women often neglected in history books, whose undeniable power and influence allowed them to work both with and against the patriarchal society. Cleopatra used her sexuality - and her money - to build alliances with warlords of the Roman empire. Neferusobek was the first woman to definitively take the title of King. Neferiti is known more for her beauty than for bringing a fractured Egypt together. What can we learn from how these women ruled? Dr. Cooney shares some illuminating answers.

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is home to eight beloved Resident Companies - this Women's History Month, the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society presents Pamela Frank, Violin and Peter Serkin, Piano on Tuesday, March 3. These beloved chamber musicians unite to perform an unforgettable evening of Bach. Grammy Award-winning Soprano Ana María Martínez graces the Perelman Theater on Friday, March 13 for an all-Spanish recital of works by Rodrigo, Granados, Lecuona, de Falla, Moré, Capó, and selected zarzuela. Takács Quartet performs a renowned Beethoven performance on Sunday, March 15. Diving into the emotional depths of Beethoven's music, the Belcea Quartet presents several of his famous string quartets on March 17 and 18. On Tuesday, March 31, Jörg Widmann, clarinet; Tabea Zimmermann, viola; and Dénes Várjon, piano perform a fantastical program featuring three of Europe's most versatile and intriguing artists and Widmann's contemporary take on classic fairy tales. In addition, The Philadelphia Orchestra joins the celebration with Porgy and Bess, conducted by Marin Alsop and starring soprano Angel Blue, March 5 - 7, and with Composer-in-Residence Gabriela Lena Frank for BeethovenNOW: Symphonies 2 & 3, March 19 - 22. As part of the latter program, the Orchestra premieres a new work by Jessica Hunt, a student of Frank's Creative Academy. Both programs are part of the Orchestra's WomenNOW series, embracing and exploring the range, creativity, and power of women in music on the podium, in composition, and on stage.

Below is a full list of Women's History Month offerings in chronological order:

HELLO, DOLLY!

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

Wednesday, February 19 - Sunday, March 1, 2020 - Times Vary

Widow Dolly Gallagher Levi, strongminded matchmaker, arrives in New York to "help" Horace Vandergelder, a curmudgeonly, half-a-millionaire, widowed shop owner, find a new wife - while secretly plotting to marry him herself.

Meanwhile two of Vandergelder's comedically-ridiculous employees leave the shop abandoned and strike out, determined to find adventure. Sweeping dance numbers, hilarious missteps, endearing chaos and, of course, love ensue.

Called "Broadway's Greatest Musical", Hello, Dolly! packs a punch of "swoops, whirls, and high kicks" (The Guardian) and is named "a musical comedy dream" (Rolling Stone). With "raucous joy" (Newsday) and just plain "perfection" (Time Out New York), this show is an "impeccable blend of spectacle and star power" (Entertainment Weekly).

With well-known anthems like "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," and the titular song "Hello, Dolly!", force-of-nature Dolly Levi has been embodied by some of Broadway's biggest leading ladies, including Carol Channing, Mary Martin, Barbra Streisand, and Bette Midler.

Based on 1938's The Merchant of Yonkers, Hello, Dolly! premiered in 1964, with Book by Michael Stewart and Music & Lyrics by Jerry Herman.

Recommended for ages 10 and older.

DREXEL UNIVERSITY'S VISION 2020'S "WOMEN 100"

SEAT AT THE TABLE INTERACTIVE EXHIBITION

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

Sunday, March 1 - Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Learn about women's right to vote and equality 100 years later.

Visit this interactive exhibition to discover what it took for women to win voting rights and how gender inequality persists.

"Seat at the Table" is a modern installation in the lobby of the Kimmel Center. The exhibition commemorates the 19th Amendment - establishing women's right to vote - and asks 100 years later, "Where are we now?" Visitors will experience the current status of gender equality in the United States through 3D infographic furniture.

"Tables" indicate the places where important decisions are made that affect society. "Seats" indicate the percentages of men and women at each of those tables. A wall of interactive screens introduces visitors to some of the pioneering women whose stories of breaking through gender barriers continue to inspire the women's equality movement today.

"Seat at the Table" will be open to the public during Kimmel Center box office hours, 10am to 6pm daily, from March 1 through September 30, 2020. The exhibition is appropriate for adults of all ages and children age 10 and older.

The exhibition was commissioned for Women 100 by Vision 2020. The creator is Dome Collective, a woman-owned experience design studio.

For more information, visit: https://women100.org/events/seat-at-the-table-exhibition/

Pamela Frank, VIOLIN AND PETER SERKIN, PIANO

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Perelman Theater

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Two beloved chamber musicians unite for an unforgettable evening of Bach. Violinist Frank is "a forcefully human musician who never lets a note or phrase pass without uncovering its greater emotional purpose" (The Philadelphia Inquirer) while Serkin's Bach interpretations are simultaneously noted for their reverence and sense of adventure.

This concert is supported by Joseph & Marie Field and Martin & Cynthia Heckscher.

Bach: Violin Sonata in B Minor, BWV 1014

Bach: Violin Sonata in A Major, BWV 1015

Bach: Violin Sonata in E Major, BWV 1016

Bach: Violin Sonata in C Minor, BWV 1017

Bach: Violin Sonata in F Minor, BWV 1018

Bach: Violin Sonata in G Major, BWV 1019

JAZZ RESIDENCY PUBLIC WORKSHOP: RUTH NAOMI FLOYD & CHARLES "CHAZ" LATTIMORE HOWARD

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' SEI Innovation Studio

Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is supporting three new Jazz Residency teams for the 2019-20 season: Ruth Naomi Floyd (Composer/Vocals) and Charles "Chaz" Lattimore Howard (Lyricist/Poet); Immanuel Wilkins (Composer/Saxophone) with Rog Walker (Photographer) and David Dempewolf (Video Installation); and Richard Hill Jr. (Composer/Voice/Bass). Each team will create a new, relevant, and engaging "Philly Made" work for the community. In the Kimmel Center Jazz Residency's seventh consecutive year, all three of these original pieces will focus on the relationship of Philadelphia against a social issue, including the homelessness issue, the introspective examination of one's cultural identity as a citizen, and a futuristic look at neighborhoods.

These 3 artistic teams join a legacy of 16 commissioned jazz projects, as part of the Kimmel Center's producing vision.

Jazz has a long history as a catalyst for social change. Ruth Naomi Floyd (Composer/Vocals) and Charles "Chaz" Lattimore Howard (Lyricist/Poet) will use jazz to hold a mirror to Philadelphia's engagement with its unhoused population, while working with Aaron Graves (Piano), Nasir Dickerson (Soprano & Tenor Saxophones), Lee Smith (Double Bass & Electric Bass Guitar), Aaron Mingo (Rapper), Khary AbdulShaheed (Drums), and Dania Hallak (Additional Vocals). Through music, lyric, and spoken word, the pair, along with their collaborators, are asking questions, opening a dialogue, and creating a body of work that allows these individuals to truly be seen.

The Jazz Residency Public Workshop is a special kind of concert where the Resident & collaborators engage in a direct dialogue with the audience about their music and how they connect it to the sounds of Philadelphia. Throughout this performance, the audience discusses what "jazz" is today, and the Resident shares background info, research, and musical inspirations for the new work they are writing for the residency.

PORGY AND BESS

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

Thursday, March 5 - 7, 2020

This American classic is the story of a man trying to rescue a woman from her distressing life. To help create his masterpiece, George Gershwin immersed himself in African American life and culture on Charleston's Catfish Row, honoring the area's folk traditions with timeless melodies. Pioneering conductor Marin Alsop leads our performances of this tale of oppression, struggle, hope, and love. The cast includes soprano Angel Blue and celebrated baritone Lester Lynch.

This program is part of the Orchestra's WomenNOW series, embracing and exploring the range, creativity, and power of women in music on the podium, in composition, and on stage.

Marin Alsop - Conductor

Angel Blue - Soprano

Lester Lynch - Baritone

Chauncey Packer - Sportin' Life

Kevin Short - Crown, Jake

Morgan State University Choir

Eric Conway - Director

PROGRAM

Frank Escaramuza

Montgomery "Coincident Dances"

Gershwin - Highlights from Porgy and Bess

PAULA POUNDSTONE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Paula Poundstone is a humorist, author, and comedian known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. When she isn't collecting hotel soaps while on tour or panel-ing on NPR's #1 show, Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!, Paula hosts the popular Maximum Fun podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. Nobody is a comedy field guide to life complete with taste tests, cats of the weeks and leading experts in everything from beekeeping to ping pong to prosopagnosia (say that 3 times fast).

Paula's stand-up credentials are endless: Cats, Cops and Stuff; Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard; Look What the Cat Dragged In; and numerous television appearances including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly, and Late Show with David Letterman. Famously, Paula provided backstage commentary during the 1992 presidential election on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and was the first woman to host the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In 2017, Paula released her second book, The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness, in which she offers herself up as a guinea pig in a series of thoroughly unscientific experiments. Kirkus Reviews called the book, "A deeply revealing memoir in which the pathos doesn't kill the humor-delivers more than it promises." The book debuted at #1 on the Amazon Bestsellers List in Humor, and the audiobook was one of the five finalists for 2018 Audio Book of the Year. The book was recognized as one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize for American Humor, the highest recognition of the art of humor writing in the United States.

Paula can be heard on the big screen as "Forgetter Paula" in Disney/Pixar's Inside Out, winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. She has also starred in her own series on both HBO and ABC, is included on Comedy Central's Top 100 Comics of All Time and won an American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-Up. In February 2019, Paula's stand-up special, Cats, Cops and Stuff was named by TIME Magazine and Tig Notaro as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever.

Paula resides in Santa Monica, CA, where you can find her sifting the litterboxes of her 14 cats: Clue, Oreo, Luigi, Jem, Belle, Brittle, Mrs. Feziwig, Wednesday, Severus, Tonks, Theo, Sham Wow, Harrison, and Hardy.

BALLET FOLCLÒRICO NACIONAL DE MÉXICO DE SILVIA LOZANO

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de SILVIA LOZANO is an institution tasked with the dissemination, preservation and promotion of the Culture of Mexico, both at home and abroad. With an artistic career spanning over 56 years, the BFNM reflects the work of Mexico's leading researchers and practitioners of folklore, dance, music, and costumes.

Silvia Lozano is one of the most distinguished artists internationally recognized as a leading promoter of authentic Mexican folklore. Silvia has dedicated herself to sharing the beauty of music, dance, costumes, and Mexican traditions with people around the world.

Kristin Chenoweth IN CONCERT FOR THE GIRLS

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on Glee. In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, A Little Bit Wicked, which debuted on The New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

Recently, Chenoweth starred alongside Scott Wolf in the holiday film A Christmas Love Story, which debuted on Hallmark Channel in November 2019. Her film Holidate will premiere on Netflix in 2020. Her latest album For The Girls was released on September 27. The album is a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history, particularly some of Kristin's heroes and friends. Guest artists include Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire. The album includes Chenoweth's personally charged interpretations of classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand, Lesley Gore, Linda Ronstadt, Dinah Washington, Dolly Parton, and more. To celebrate the release of her new album For The Girls, Chenoweth returned to the Broadway stage this past November in an eight-performance concert engagement. The limited engagement ran November 8 at the Nederlander Theatre through November 17.

"a powerhouse voice" - The New York Times

ANA MARÍA MARTÍNEZ, SOPRANO AND CRAIG TERRY, PIANO

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Perelman Theater

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Acclaimed for a voice that "radiates real warmth and simplicity" (Boston Globe), Grammy Award winner Ana María Martínez is considered one of the foremost sopranos of her time. Her soprano "harks back to the golden age. Her range is even, from a dusky chest-voice through a claret-colored middle and up to radiant top and is as impressive in its quiet moments as it is at full power" (Opera News).

All-Spanish recital of works by Rodrigo, Granados, Lecuona, de Falla, Moré, Capó, and selected zarzuela.

JAZZMEIA HORN

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Perelman Theater

Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Grammy Award nominated vocalist Jazzmeia Horn has a name that speaks for itself, capturing her very essence. Since winning the Thelonious Monk Competition in 2015, Jazzmeia's fame has continued to rise, along with her reputation as an artist with an assured maturity and a vocal confidence far beyond her years.

Her debut album, A Social Call, was released on Concord's Prestige label to overwhelming acclaim from critics and fans alike, earning Jazzmeia her first Grammy Award nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. The great story-telling, inspired message, fluid vocals, scat-singing, and spirited group performances in A Social Call are everything one would hope to hear from a veteran vocalist of longstanding reputation. As such, the album serves as a clarion call, proudly announcing the arrival of a young, confident musical talent with a bright future ahead of her, blessed with a name that carries its own destiny.

"Jazzmeia is a performer for whom every word, gesture, and ornament becomes an expression of her total conviction and she completely comes alive in the moment"

- London Jazz News

"Without a doubt among the jazz world's most exciting young vocalists...her sound is explosive and bright and rich, catnip for audiences looking for boldness that's still traditional."

- Billboard

"Horn emerges as a fully realized stylist and a first-rate scatter whose vivacity, imagination, gutsiness and sociopolitical savvy echo the likes of Carter and Abbey Lincoln. Simply put, she is as exciting a discovery as Cécile McLorin Salvant or Gregory Porter."

- JazzTimes

TAKACS QUARTET

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Perelman Theater

Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

"The consummate artistry of the Takács Quartet is simply breathtaking... the best I have ever heard" (The Guardian). Formed in Budapest in 1975, the Takács is renowned for Beethoven performances that have an expressive range and spontaneity that hold one's attention from the first bar to the last.

Beethoven: Quartet in G Major, Op. 18, No. 2

Beethoven: Quartet in F Major, Op. 135

Beethoven: Quartet in C-sharp Minor, Op. 131

BELCEA QUARTET

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Perelman Theater

Tuesday, March 17 - 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Having recorded the complete Beethoven cycle, the Belcea Quartet can testify that "there is no end to the exploration of Beethoven's musical riches." Join us for the first of two consecutive evenings with the London-based foursome as it plumbs the emotional depths of Beethoven's quartets.

Beethoven: Quartet in C Minor, Op. 18, No. 4

Beethoven: Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 74, Harp

Beethoven: Quartet in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE!

WHEN WOMEN RULED THE WORLD WITH EGYPTOLOGIST KARA COONEY

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

When it comes to women in power, we've come a long way...right? Join Dr. Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptology, for a look at a time in ancient history when women ruled the world. Often neglected in history books, these women were considered exceptions to the rule, political pawns in a patriarchal society. But their power and influence is undeniable. Cleopatra used her sexuality - and her money - to build alliances with warlords of the Roman empire. Neferusobek was the first woman to definitively take the title of King. Neferiti is known more for her beauty than for bringing a fractured Egypt together. What can we learn from how these women ruled? Dr. Cooney shares some illuminating answers.

"Cooney provides welcome insights into pharaonic politics while bringing numerous little-known Egyptian women to the fore."

- Kirkus Reviews

"an introduction to ancient Egyptian society and beliefs centered around elite women's experiences."

- Booklist

"her stories of these remarkable women...will enchant those wishing to imagine what ancient Egyptian court life was like."

- Publishers Weekly

BEETHOVENNOW: SYMPHONIES 2 & 3

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

Thursday, March 19 - Sunday, March 22, 2020

Beethoven was just beginning to go deaf when he wrote his Second Symphony and though he was losing his hearing, he was finding his voice. He could have composed a manifestation of despair, but instead gave the world one of his most ebullient and life-affirming works. The Third Symphony was groundbreaking, a turning point in the composer's oeuvre and a watershed in musical history. A vast ode to heroism, revolution, and freedom, the "Eroica" is considered by many to be the greatest not just of Beethoven's symphonies, but of all time.

The year 2020 marks the 250th birthday of Beethoven. The Philadelphia Orchestra celebrates this milestone by performing music by composers of today in dialogue with Beethoven's symphonies. Composer-in- Residence Gabriela Lena Frank, and a diverse group of composers from her Creative Academy of Music, offer newly written works that inspire and push boundaries-to elevate the context in which Beethoven's legacy is understood today. As part of this program, the Orchestra premieres a new work by Jessica Hunt, a student of Frank's Creative Academy.

This program is part of the Orchestra's WomenNOW series, embracing and exploring the range, creativity, and power of women in music on the podium, in composition, and on stage.

The work of Gabriela Lena Frank, the Orchestra's new composer-in-residence, will be the focus of several programs over multiple seasons. In addition to selecting and working with the composers whose pieces will be paired with Beethoven's symphonies in the 2019-20 season, Frank will maintain a regular presence in the communities of Philadelphia, drawing inspiration for a new piece that will be premiered during the Orchestra's 2020-21 season. In addition to a steadfast commitment to women's voices and artistry on stage, The Philadelphia Orchestra is a Proud Partner of Vision 2020's Women 100 initiative. Founded and administered by Drexel University's Institute for Women's Health and Leadership, Vision 2020 is a national coalition of individuals and organizations in all 50 states working together for women's economic, political, and social equality in the United States.

ILANA GLAZER: HORNY 4 THA POLLS

Presented in Association with Bowery Presents

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

ILANA GLAZER is an EMMY nominated actor and the co-creator, writer, director, executive producer, and star of the critically-acclaimed show Broad City. The show, which ran for five seasons, was nominated by the Writers Guild of America for 'Best Comedy Series' and garnered a Critics Choice nomination.

Ilana can currently be seen in her debut comedy special The Planet is Burning, which premiered on Amazon Prime the beginning of this year. Recently, llana voiced the character of EB, in Ellen Degeneres' Netflix Series Green Eggs and Ham. The series is based on the classic Dr. Seuss book, which also stars Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, and Keegan-Michael Key, released on November 8, 2019. Glazer just completed filming the A24 psychological horror film she also co-wrote and produced titled False Positive, in which she stars alongside Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan.

Ilana is also now working on the Generator Collective series, which she co-founded with Glennis Meagher in 2016, with the mission to gather, talk, and learn more about politics and government 'without feeling dumb.' Ilana plans to host a number of Generator Live events this spring with 'Genny Social' dance parties in particular to get the public involved.

Ilana, along with Abbi Jacobson, signed a first look deal with Comedy Central and Viacom Television networks and currently have two projects already in development at Comedy Central under the new pact including: Mall Town USA and Young Professionals, as well as Young Professionals alongside her brother, Eliot Glazer.

On the big screen, Ilana starred opposite Scarlett Johansson in Sony Pictures' comedy, Rough Night, directed by Lucia Aniello. In addition, Glazer was previously seen in the film The Night Before opposite Seth Rogan and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Glazer is executive producing the upcoming Warner Bros. and BuzzFeed motion picture Brother Orange along with Ellen Degeneres and Jeff Kleeman, and starring Jim Parsons.

In 2017, Ilana and 2 Dope Queens star Phoebe Robinson toured across North America with an 11-city stop for their 'YQY' (Yaaas Queen Yaaas) tour.

Ilana trained at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater where she and Abbi Jacobson met. She currently resides in New York City.

PHILADELPHIA SPEAKER SERIES FEATURES Susan Rice PRESENTED BY Thomas Jefferson UNIVERSITY

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Rice served as National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2017. She also served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. Under President Clinton, Rice worked for the National Security Council and was Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

JÖRG WIDMANN, CLARINET; TABEA ZIMMERMANN, VIOLA; DÉNES VÁRJON, PIANO

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Perelman Theater

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Like many other composers of the Romantic era, Robert Schumann found inspiration in the power of fantasy. This program from three of Europe's most versatile and intriguing artists includes his depictions of classic fairy tales as well as clarinetist/composer Widmann's own contemporary take on the subject.

Schumann: Fairy Tales, Op. 132

Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73

Widmann: Five Pieces in Fairy-Tale Style

Schumann: Fairy Tale Pictures, Op. 113

Mozart: Trio in E-flat Major, K. 498, Kegelstatt





