CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is Coming to Kimmel Cultural Campus in December

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will present Cirque Dreams Holidaze, a brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular at the Campus' Miller Theater from December 26 - 31, 2023. As the nation's premier family holiday tradition, Cirque Dreams Holidaze will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts, storybook characters, and holiday music favorites.

"This Broadway-style production, with musical theater, dancing, acrobatic feats, and favorite holiday songs, is an outing guaranteed to foster joy this season," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "Part of our 2023-24 Family Discovery Series, we hope this event inspires our littlest guests (and adults, as well) with the transformative power of the arts."

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that Cirque Dreams Holidaze is "a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together." And Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

Imaginative and fun for children, seniors, and everyone in between, Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Carol of the Bells." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world's finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams has captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike. Cirque Dreams is a Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company. For more information, visit https://cirquedreams.com/

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at Click Here. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. See Click Here for more information.

Kimmel Cultural Campus Family Discovery Series

The 2023-24 Family Discovery Series returns for its 8th year with a lineup including kid-friendly favorites and re-envisioned family classics, curated to appeal to the littlest growing arts lovers.

Click Here. Packages are on sale now and start at just $21 per show; single tickets to select shows in the 2023-24 Family Discovery Series are on sale now. This season's Family Discovery Series is generously sponsored by Dietz & Watson. The Philadelphia Orchestra Family Concerts are funded in part by the Zisman Family Foundation.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

Miller Theater (formerly the Merriam Theater) on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

December 26 - 31, 2023

Times Vary