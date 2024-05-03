Review: ANNABEL CRABB: 50 ODD YEARS OF CRABB at Astor Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What has Annabel Crabb, leading journalist, author, comedian and podcaster learn in roughly 50 years? A great deal, and she’s happy to share it with a captive audience in her comedy show 50 ODD YEARS OF CRABB, which graced Perth this week before continuing onto other Comedy Festivals around the country.

50 ODD YEARS OF CRABB is a is a delightful exploration of life's quirky moments, wrapped in humour and insight. Known for her wit and observations on Australian politics and culture, Crabb brings her own style to the stage, creating an evening that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.



It is impossible not to be drawn to Crabb’s storytelling style, and she is relatable and funny as soon as she steps on stage. She effortlessly weaves personal anecdotes with commentary on the absurdities of modern life and politics, interspersing tales from her own home to stories from Parliament House. Crabb's ability to find humour in everyday situations is showcased brilliantly as she reflects on the ageing and society over her five decades.



Throughout the show, Crabb's knack for storytelling shines through. Her narratives are rich with detail and peppered with humorous observations, making even the most mundane experiences come alive. Whether recounting childhood memories or poking fun at societal norms, Crabb's storytelling skills keep the audience engaged and entertained throughout the performance. Some of her stories are deeply personal, giving the audience a peak behind at dark times in her life, but, with skill shared by few others, Crabb can have you belly laughing minutes later with stories of politics and politicians.



What sets 50 ODD YEARS OF CRABB apart is its relatability. Crabb's observations on family dynamics, work-life balance, and the quirks of human behaviour resonate with audiences of all ages. Her ability to find humour in the everyday challenges we all face makes the show not only entertaining but also comforting in its familiarity. Not all of us will get invited into the houses of the most powerful and influential politicians, but we all have home lives, and Crabb reminds us with stories of heartbreak, sorrow, triumphs and broken coffee cups that there can be a little sprinkle of humour in everything.

50 ODD YEARS OF CRABB was in Perth for the Perth Comedy Festival and continues touring the country.

For more from the Perth Comedy Festival, visit Perth Comedy Festival. For more on Annabel Crabb's upcoming shows and other works, see Annabel Crabb's links.



Add Your Comment

Play Broadway Games

Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank! How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!